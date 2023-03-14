Advanced search
    RFG   IT0005466963

RACING FORCE S.P.A.

(RFG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:59:18 2023-03-14 am EDT
5.380 EUR   -0.37%
Racing Force starts expansion of Ronco Scrivia headquarters
AN
03:40aRacing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force begins the expansion of Ronco Scrivia main headquarter
AT
03/06Mib up; Eurozone, growth expectations drop
AN
Racing Force starts expansion of Ronco Scrivia headquarters

03/14/2023 | 06:00am EDT
(Alliance News) - Racing Force Spa announced Tuesday the start of plans to expand the group's headquarters in Ronco Scrivia, in the metropolitan city of Genoa.

The work, with completion scheduled for 2024, will enable Racing Force Group to increase production and logistics storage capacity to serve its customers and subsidiaries in Bahrain and the US. The total area of the building will increase from the current 8,000 square meters to about 12,000 square meters, a 50 percent growth, and the work will proceed without disruption to regular operations.

The goal is to respond to the steady increase in demand for OMP-branded products, Bell, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit, as well as to support the diversification programs already underway thanks to the know-how gained in motorsports competitions, the results of which will begin to materialize in 2024.

Paolo Delprato, president and CEO of Racing Force Group, commented, "Our growth strategy now reaches another milestone. Having launched the plan to expand the Sakhir facility in Bahrain, in partnership with the Bahrain International Circuit, it is now the turn of the facility in Ronco Scrivia, part of the metropolitan city of Genoa. These expansion projects, as well as the one ready to launch in the U.S., are crucial to support the expected growth in the market, to further enhance our level of service, and to make sure we are prepared for 2024, when the diversification plans begin to materialize in numbers."

Racing Force's stock is down 0.4 percent at EUR5.38 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

