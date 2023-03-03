Racing Force unveils plans to expand headquarters in Bahrain

(Alliance News) - Racing Force Spa announced Friday that it is ready to launch, in partnership with Bahrain International Circuit, the expansion project for the headquarters of its subsidiary Racing Force International in Sakhir, Bahrain, functional to meet the growing demand for Bell Racing helmets in the global motorsport market.

The project includes the construction of a second floor for the current complex, increasing its total area from 7,000 to 12,000 square meters, with an extension in the range of 60 percent. The work will be completed by the end of 2023, giving Racing Force Group the opportunity to double the 2022 production capacity of the Bell Racing brand, both in terms of the ordinary range of racing helmets developed for all motorsports disciplines and the collectible Bell Mini Helmets, which reproduce in 1:2 scale the models used by the stars of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship and World Rally Championship.

Racing Force Group's headquarters in Sakhir houses the production and research and development center for the Bell Racing brand. Adjacent to the Bahrain International Circuit, it has helped consolidate a pole of excellence for the motorsports industry in the Middle East.

Racing Force Group's announcement comes during the prestigious Bahrain Grand Prix weekend that inaugurates the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. This season sees 70 percent of the drivers - 14 out of 20 - equipped with Bell helmets at the starting tapes: among them, Logan Sargeant, Guanyu Zhou and Nyck De Vries visited the venue on the eve of the weekend.

Paolo Delprato, CEO of Racing Force Group, commented, "We are excited to start work on the expansion of our Sakhir headquarters. This initiative is part of our strategy to strengthen all Racing Force Group brands, as we will further increase the share of Bell Racing helmets in major racing series, such as Formula 1, WRC, Formula E, IndyCar and NASCAR Cup Series, and in the amateur driver market."

"Since the acquisition of Bell in 2019, we have doubled our helmet production and aim to replicate this growth rate with the expansion of our headquarters. The boom in motorsport enthusiasts we are seeing, including among the younger generation, is also allowing our Bell Mini Helmets to become a successful merchandising product, which we firmly believe in."

Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain International Circuit, added, "The expansion of the Bell Racing headquarters reflects the incredible success of this iconic motorsport brand. We are happy to support the team in its expansion plan, which will meet the incredible demand for their competition and collectible helmets."

Racing Force's stock closed Friday down 1.8 percent at EUR5.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

