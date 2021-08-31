Log in
    RAK   CA7500802029

RACKLA METALS INC.

(RAK)
Rackla Metals : Financial Review for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

08/31/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
FINANCIAL REVIEW

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

RACKLA METALS INC.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at:

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

48,491

$

20,560

Equity investments (Note 4)

6,001

11,251

Taxes receivable

9,207

4,752

Prepaid expenses (Note 9)

1,430

-

65,129

36,563

Non-current assets

Deposit (Note 9)

61,000

61,000

Deferred acquisition costs (Note 5)

960,217

-

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

10,001

10,001

1,031,218

71,001

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,096,347

$

107,564

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

14,308

$

25,860

Due to related parties (Note 9)

133,732

21,888

Total liabilities

148,040

47,748

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 7)

9,307,677

8,315,280

Other equity reserves

124,922

124,922

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(53,749)

(48,499)

Deficit

(8,430,543)

(8,331,887)

Total shareholders' equity

948,307

59,816

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,096,347

$

107,564

APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUE ON AUGUST 25, 2021:

"Bruce Smith"

"William Katzin"

Bruce Smith, Director

William Katzin, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

1

RACKLA METALS INC.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES (Note 6)

$

- $

-

$

1,468

$

-

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Legal and audit fees

1,196

-

1,806

611

Management fees (Note 9)

10,500

8,750

21,000

19,250

Office and administrative (Note 9)

10,746

5,619

19,458

13,639

Salaries and benefits (Note 9)

14,822

5,898

26,642

16,626

Share-based payments (Note 8)

-

3,253

-

3,253

Shareholder communications (Note 9)

1,161

2,858

2,870

3,358

Transfer agent and regulatory fees (Note 9)

782

636

11,652

9,153

Travel and accommodation (Note 9)

2,733

117

3,760

3,713

41,940

27,131

87,188

69,603

(41,940)

(27,131)

(88,656)

(69,603)

Write-off of exploration and evaluation assets

(Note 5)

-

-

(10,000)

-

Net loss for the period

$

(41,940)

$

(27,131)

$

(98,656)

$

(69,603)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Fair value gain on equity investments (Note 4)

(2,625)

750

(5,250)

375

Total comprehensive loss

$

(44,565)

$

(26,381)

$

(103,906)

$

(69,228)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$(0.00)

$(0.00)

$(0.00)

$(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

33,444,495

25,261,308

32,284,347

24,079,989

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rackla Metals Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
