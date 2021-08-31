Rackla Metals : Financial Review for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
(An Exploration Stage Company)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.
RACKLA METALS INC.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at:
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
48,491
$
20,560
Equity investments (Note 4)
6,001
11,251
Taxes receivable
9,207
4,752
Prepaid expenses (Note 9)
1,430
-
65,129
36,563
Non-current assets
Deposit (Note 9)
61,000
61,000
Deferred acquisition costs (Note 5)
960,217
-
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
10,001
10,001
1,031,218
71,001
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,096,347
$
107,564
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
14,308
$
25,860
Due to related parties (Note 9)
133,732
21,888
Total liabilities
148,040
47,748
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 7)
9,307,677
8,315,280
Other equity reserves
124,922
124,922
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(53,749)
(48,499)
Deficit
(8,430,543)
(8,331,887)
Total shareholders' equity
948,307
59,816
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,096,347
$
107,564
APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUE ON AUGUST 25, 2021:
"Bruce Smith"
"William Katzin"
Bruce Smith, Director
William Katzin, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
RACKLA METALS INC.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES (Note 6)
$
- $
-
$
1,468
$
-
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
Legal and audit fees
1,196
-
1,806
611
Management fees (Note 9)
10,500
8,750
21,000
19,250
Office and administrative (Note 9)
10,746
5,619
19,458
13,639
Salaries and benefits (Note 9)
14,822
5,898
26,642
16,626
Share-based payments (Note 8)
-
3,253
-
3,253
Shareholder communications (Note 9)
1,161
2,858
2,870
3,358
Transfer agent and regulatory fees (Note 9)
782
636
11,652
9,153
Travel and accommodation (Note 9)
2,733
117
3,760
3,713
41,940
27,131
87,188
69,603
(41,940)
(27,131)
(88,656)
(69,603)
Write-off of exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 5)
-
-
(10,000)
-
Net loss for the period
$
(41,940)
$
(27,131)
$
(98,656)
$
(69,603)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Fair value gain on equity investments (Note 4)
(2,625)
750
(5,250)
375
Total comprehensive loss
$
(44,565)
$
(26,381)
$
(103,906)
$
(69,228)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$(0.00)
$(0.00)
$(0.00)
$(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
33,444,495
25,261,308
32,284,347
24,079,989
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
