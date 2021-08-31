Rackla Metals : Financial Review for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

RACKLA METALS INC.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at: June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 48,491 $ 20,560 Equity investments (Note 4) 6,001 11,251 Taxes receivable 9,207 4,752 Prepaid expenses (Note 9) 1,430 - 65,129 36,563 Non-current assets Deposit (Note 9) 61,000 61,000 Deferred acquisition costs (Note 5) 960,217 - Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5) 10,001 10,001 1,031,218 71,001 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,096,347 $ 107,564 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 14,308 $ 25,860 Due to related parties (Note 9) 133,732 21,888 Total liabilities 148,040 47,748 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 7) 9,307,677 8,315,280 Other equity reserves 124,922 124,922 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,749) (48,499) Deficit (8,430,543) (8,331,887) Total shareholders' equity 948,307 59,816 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,096,347 $ 107,564

APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUE ON AUGUST 25, 2021:

"Bruce Smith" "William Katzin" Bruce Smith, Director William Katzin, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

