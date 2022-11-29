Become a “Knight of AI” by Joining Rackspace Technology at AWS re:Invent

Visit the Onica by Rackspace Technology re:Invent booth 244 for “Knights of AI” hands-on, interactive computer vision demonstration

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the “Knights of AI” in the Onica by Rackspace Technology booth 244 at re:Invent. “Knights of AI” is a hands-on, interactive computer vision demonstration that was created by the Rackspace Technology data science and cloud-native teams and showcases how serverless and AI/ML technologies combine to create an A(I)dventurous experience.



Rackspace Technology is celebrating 11 years of sponsoring re:Invent as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Platinum Sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2022. In addition to “Knights of AI”, Onica by Rackspace Technology has exciting activities planned to include GameDay, breakout sessions, theater presentations, and networking events at booth 244 at The Expo at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, through December 1.

To watch the “Knights of AI” video click here. For conference info, event registration, and a complete list of featured customers click here.

