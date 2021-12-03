Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highlights from AWS re:Invent 2021 Infrastructure Keynote with Peter DeSantis

12/03/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Wednesday, December 1st Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President, Utility Computing and Apps at Amazon Web Services (AWS), took the stage for his 10th re:invent keynote presentation, with a trip down memory lane. Fifteen years ago, AWS was initially born as S3, followed by SQS and EC2 a few months later. Cloud computing at this point wasn't in our general vocabulary, but as we all know, things would soon change.

"It's amazing to see how far we've come from those humble beginnings," said DeSantis as he recounted when AWS was initially a single region and availability zones were not even a concept yet. The only underlying storage medium for EC2 was ephemeral, and there was only one instance type available.

Peter reminds us that the key table stakes for all AWS services have always been: Security, Availability, Elasticity, Performance, Cost, and Sustainability. It's with those key points that Peter set the stage for his keynote foretelling, AWS will always be a leader in innovation.

AWS Nitro SSD

While Nitro is not a new product announcement, it was a large portion of Peter's keynote, as he mentions, "Nitro is the reason why AWS began developing in-house silicon." The Nitro controller allows consistency across multiple storages, processors, and networking vendors, providing a seamless experience for AWS customers. With the addition of the Nitro SSD, AWS offers the EBS io2 Block Express, which provides 260,000 IOPS with consistent sub-millisecond latency.

AWS Graviton 3

AWS is laser-focused on providing performance improvements on real-world customer workloads. While most chip makers seek to amaze with sticker stats like processor frequency and core count, they are not the end goal and consume much more power. More power consumption produces more heat which means lower efficiency.

So how did AWS efficiently increase the performance of a Graviton core? The answer- make the core wider! A wider core can do more work per processing cycle. So instead of increasing the number of cycles per second, they have increased the amount of work you can do each cycle from five to eight instructions per cycle, called instruction execution parallelism. Another way that AWS improved the performance of the Graviton 3 was by adding 50% more memory bandwidth than the previous Graviton 2 processor.

Though in preview and not generally available, the Graviton 3 processor provides 25% overall improved performance for most workloads.

Machine Learning improvements with the AWS Trainium and Inferentia Processors

The first thing to note is that you'll need a very different infrastructure for training and inference. The second is, machine-learning has two distinct components: training and inference.

Training is where you build your model by iterating through your training data. Think of a model as a math formula with lots of variables. All this math is computed on huge matrices with floating-point numbers. Training uses statistics to find optimal coefficients for all those variables, and those coefficients are called parameters.

Inference is where you take the model you train to make predictions. Inference is the vast majority of cost because you're always performing inference against your machine learning models.

The AWS Trainium and Inferentia are purpose-built processors that deliver the best machine learning training and ongoing inference performance.

Distributed training techniques

The simple way to perform distributed training is called data parallelism using multiple training processors. Each processor has a complete copy of the model in memory. The training data is partitioned, and each processor processes a subset of the training data. Occasionally the processors must exchange some information as they converge towards a common solution preventing networking bottlenecks from occurring.

AWS Climate Pledge

From data center design to modeling and tracking performance of AWS operations, the most significant gains in efficiency have been in the design of AWS silicon. For example, Graviton is AWS's most efficient general-purpose processor providing 60% more efficiency for most workloads. In addition, Inferentia is AWS's most efficient inference processor available on the market today. Unfortunately, AWS did not have actual work efficiency benchmarks available for the Trainium processor during the keynote.

Amazon is committed to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040 with substantial investments in green technologies, which puts Amazon 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. In addition, Amazon has always worked toward improving efficiency and reducing the energy needed to deliver services to customers by focusing on all aspects of their infrastructure.

Just one more way Amazon Web Services (AWS) is leading the way in innovation. Rackspace Technology is proud to be an "all-in" AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner that has deep AWS expertise and scalability to take on the most complex AWS projects.

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 22:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:32pHIGHLIGHTS FROM AWS RE : Invent 2021 Infrastructure Keynote with Peter DeSantis
PU
12/02HIGHLIGHTS FROM DR. WERNER VOGELS' A : Invent 2021 Keynote
PU
12/01HIGHLIGHTS FROM ADAM SELIPSKY'S AWS : Invent 2021 Keynote
PU
11/30HIGHLIGHTS FROM AWS RE : Invent 2021 Global Partner Keynote
PU
11/30RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY ACCELERATES MOM : Invent 2021
AQ
11/30Rackspace Technology Receives 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year Award
GL
11/26RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : Why ITIL Isn't Dead — and How It's Relevant in a Cloud World
PU
11/23RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : Rackers Rally Globally for 15th Annual Food Drive
PU
11/23Rackspace Technology Accelerates Momentum with Google Cloud Through Customer Transforma..
AQ
11/17JOIN US ON THE ROAD TO AWS RE : Invent 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 004 M - -
Net income 2021 -169 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 861 M 2 861 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,62 $
Average target price 21,67 $
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Tolga Tarhan Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, EVP, Chief Legal & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-28.54%2 861
ACCENTURE PLC37.87%230 738
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.25%179 892
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%108 408
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.13%104 836
INFOSYS LIMITED39.21%99 108