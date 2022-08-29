Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45 2022-08-29 am EDT
4.710 USD   -1.46%
09:36aMEDIA ADVISORY : Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore
GL
09:35aMEDIA ADVISORY : Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore
AQ
08/23Rackspace Technology Launches Beyond Clouds Campaign Emphasizing Its Services Capabilities and Targeting C-Level Decision Makers
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MEDIA ADVISORY: Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore

08/29/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company, will be showcasing a wide array of cloud solutions and services at VMware Explore, taking place August 29-September 1 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

In addition to learning more about Rackspace Elastic Engineering, Rackspace’s core solution for managing cloud environments, visitors to booth #1602 will be able to demo Rackspace’s Data Freedom platform, which allows customers to disaggregate storage from public cloud compute. Additionally, the company will be featuring Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud, which delivers greater agility for VMware workloads.

Rackspace experts will also be leading two presentations at VMware Explore:

Creating Powerful Ecosystems – The Benefits of Partnering for Cloud Providers.
Adrianna Bustamante - VP Strategic Alliance Manager, Rackspace Technology
Tuesday, August 30th | 2:00 PM – 2:25 PM
Wednesday, August 31st | 9:30 AM – 9:55 AM
Moscone North, Lobby Level, Partner Lounge

So Much Infrastructure. So Little Time.
Matt Scafe – Senior Solution Architect, Rackspace Technology & Sharon Varalli – Product Marketing Manager, Rackspace Technology
August 31st | 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
Expo Theater 2

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Contact:
Casey Shilling
publicrelations@rackspace.com 


All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
09:36aMEDIA ADVISORY : Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore
GL
09:35aMEDIA ADVISORY : Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore
AQ
08/23Rackspace Technology Launches Beyond Clouds Campaign Emphasizing Its Services Capabilit..
GL
08/23Rackspace Technology Launches Beyond Clouds Campaign Emphasizing Its Services Capabilit..
AQ
08/18Rackspace Technology has been named a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Micr..
GL
08/18Rackspace Technology has been named a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Micr..
GL
08/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seek -2-
DJ
08/16Rackspace Technology Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG
GL
08/16Rackspace Technology Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG
GL
08/16Rackspace Technology Shares Slip After Downgrade by JPMorgan
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 104 M - -
Net income 2022 -184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 007 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,78 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, Chief Legal & People Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-64.51%1 007
ACCENTURE PLC-28.08%188 581
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.81%147 567
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.58%104 079
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.40%79 880
SNOWFLAKE INC.-41.64%62 888