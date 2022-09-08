Log in
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
Rackspace Launches Multi-Million Dollar Accelerated Migration Program to Move Customers to the Private Cloud

09/08/2022 | 10:06am EDT
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has launched a multi-million dollar program – Rackspace Accelerated Migration Program (Rackspace AMP). The industry leading program is designed to help customers move their applications from on-premises or colocation facilities into the private cloud. In addition to financial assistance, the program provides dedicated technical expertise, giving customers who are running workloads on virtual machines (VMs) or bare metal compute better cost efficiency and improved resiliency versus the public cloud.

“With this program, we are meeting our customers where they are, investing in their cloud journey, and providing them with extensive financial support, as well as knowledge and resources, for getting their applications into next generation private clouds,” said Josh Prewitt, Chief Product Officer, Rackspace Technology. “Many organizations are under pressure to lift and shift into the cloud but are wary of managing costs and maintaining control. With Rackspace AMP, we can take care of the move to the private cloud for them, so they can run their systems at a reasonable rate, in a controlled environment, with lifecycle management baked in.”

Understanding that private cloud adoption can be complex and customers need dedicated expertise, Rackspace AMP includes support through Rackspace’s cloud support model, which gives customers on-demand access to a pod of highly skilled engineers. The teams work directly with organizations to develop architecture, plan migrations, automate tasks, improve security and performance, and manage cloud environments.

We are very proud of the work we have done to bring more organizations into the public cloud, but there are many customers for whom the public cloud may not be the right strategic or financial choice,” added Prewitt. “With this initiative, we are applying the same capabilities that have been recognized as best-in-class by our hyperscaler public cloud partners to the private cloud, helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and elevate their important workloads.”

For more information about the Rackspace Accelerated Migration Program, visit here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Casey Shilling
publicrelations@rackspace.com


