Rackspace Technology Accelerates Momentum with Customer Transformations on AWS

10/06/2020 | 11:06am EDT

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced leading innovative IT transformations to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for customers, Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Envizi, and Invotra.

Humber College, a publicly-funded college in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with help from AWS Premier Partner Onica, a Rackspace Technology Company, was able to design, test, and implement a production solution on AWS in just 10 days, making it possible for students to access software from any device that is typically found on campus in computer labs.

"We are really happy to have brought Onica on as our partner,” said Ryan Burton, Director, Digital Solutions, Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning. “The team was not only able to produce a solution that fit Humber’s accessibility, scalability, and performance requirements, but it was also able to accomplish the task at an unprecedented speed using Amazon AppStream 2.0. Onica’s efforts and support have helped us provide academic stability to our students during these challenging times, with minimal disruption."

Based in Australia, Envizi is a market leader in data and analytics software for energy and sustainability and has been a Rackspace Technology customer for over 9 years. Envizi began working with Rackspace Technology in response to the need for an experienced cloud partner to enable its international growth by securely and seamlessly transforming from a dedicated environment to AWS.

“Envizi’s business model and go-to-market strategy are built on partnerships. Turning to Rackspace technology for advice on an appropriate solution to support our growth was a natural progression for us as our teams have been working together for almost a decade,” said Bill Clasquin, Envizi’s CTO and Co-founder. “When it came to cloud offerings, we determined that AWS was best suited to support our processing loads and, with help from Rackspace Technology, the lift and shift to AWS proceeded smoothly. Our post-transition review demonstrated that we have achieved the benefits we identified in our initial performance analysis along with significant savings.”

Invotra, a UK-based SaaS provider of enterprise Intranet and portal solutions, was challenged with managing a vast amount of data from one of its largest customers. Invotra turned to Rackspace Technology to help them design a scalable, cloud-native solution to manage their vast user data, which included 95,000 users, 75 million visitor journeys, and over 350 million individual visitor actions.

“Rackspace Technology provided invaluable direction and advice throughout the project,” said Jonnie Russell, Chief Technology Officer, Invotra. “Rackspace Technology supported Invotra in designing a comprehensive solution integrating multiple AWS services, which enabled us to capture, process, and persist analytics log data at the scale we needed.”

"The key to our continued rapid growth and cloud adoption across the market lies in the strength of innovative customers like Envizi, Invotra, and Humber College," said Matt Stoyka, Chief Solutions Officer, Rackspace Technology. “By working with AWS, we’re always focused on driving trust, success, and Fanatical Experience™ for our customers.”

In 2020, combined with Onica, Rackspace Technology has achieved 14 AWS Competency designations within the AWS Partner Network (APN), along with 1,600 AWS Certifications. Most recently, Onica attained the AWS Machine Learning Competency. This validated designation differentiates Onica as an APN Partner that has demonstrated expertise in building AI/ML solutions on AWS and has helped organizations automate and innovate to solve their data challenges and gain actionable outcomes.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
