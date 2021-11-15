Rackspace Technology : Achieves PSN Service Provider Accreditation in the UK

We proudly announce that Rackspace Technology's management platform, Rackspace Government Cloud Central, has achieved PSN Service Provider accreditation!

The annual accreditation provides a strong base for Rackspace Technology to continue the push into the UK public sector while demonstrating to enterprise consumers that we genuinely understand customers' security concerns and have the expertise to design secure, scalable solutions for them.

As a service provider, Rackspace Technology must undertake compliance assessments to ensure that our services and systems meet the strict requirements for working within the network - to protect the security of all users within it

The Public Services Network (PSN) is the UK Government's high-performance network which helps public sector organizations work together, reduce duplication, and share resources. The PSN assessment process involves a detailed review of the system design and a very intrusive IT Health Check carried out by an independent, NCSC-accredited CHECK test company.

The assessment phase typically takes around five weeks due to the level of scrutiny to the services and systems submitted for review. However, Rackspace Technology's time to gain accreditation was significantly reduced - we earned ours within three days!

"The assessor who reviewed our submission said it was one of the best-designed support platforms he'd ever seen and could not find a single issue; this is extremely rare indeed," explained John Beasley, Customer Security, and Compliance Manager.

RGC-C is our secure management platform that supports our UK public sector and NHS customers. It contains all the tools required to provide a fully managed service to our customers, regardless of the cloud environment they use, and does so in a manner that will meet their security and compliance requirements.

Rather than a standalone product, RGC-C is part of a suite of service offerings developed by the UK RGS team, forming the foundation for Rackspace Government Cloud on VMware and Rackspace Government Cloud for Azure. Together with RGC-C, these products allow us to offer fully managed solutions for the UK public sector and NHS, which will meet their security and compliance requirements in full.

If you would like to know more about these offerings, please contact one of our UK customer service representatives to arrange a demonstration of their capabilities.