  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology : Achieves PSN Service Provider Accreditation in the UK

11/15/2021 | 11:55am EST
We proudly announce that Rackspace Technology's management platform, Rackspace Government Cloud Central, has achieved PSN Service Provider accreditation!

The annual accreditation provides a strong base for Rackspace Technology to continue the push into the UK public sector while demonstrating to enterprise consumers that we genuinely understand customers' security concerns and have the expertise to design secure, scalable solutions for them.

As a service provider, Rackspace Technology must undertake compliance assessments to ensure that our services and systems meet the strict requirements for working within the network - to protect the security of all users within it

What the Accreditation Means

The Public Services Network (PSN) is the UK Government's high-performance network which helps public sector organizations work together, reduce duplication, and share resources. The PSN assessment process involves a detailed review of the system design and a very intrusive IT Health Check carried out by an independent, NCSC-accredited CHECK test company.

The assessment phase typically takes around five weeks due to the level of scrutiny to the services and systems submitted for review. However, Rackspace Technology's time to gain accreditation was significantly reduced - we earned ours within three days!

"The assessor who reviewed our submission said it was one of the best-designed support platforms he'd ever seen and could not find a single issue; this is extremely rare indeed," explained John Beasley, Customer Security, and Compliance Manager.

About Rackspace Government Cloud Central (RGC-C)

RGC-C is our secure management platform that supports our UK public sector and NHS customers. It contains all the tools required to provide a fully managed service to our customers, regardless of the cloud environment they use, and does so in a manner that will meet their security and compliance requirements.

Rather than a standalone product, RGC-C is part of a suite of service offerings developed by the UK RGS team, forming the foundation for Rackspace Government Cloud on VMware and Rackspace Government Cloud for Azure. Together with RGC-C, these products allow us to offer fully managed solutions for the UK public sector and NHS, which will meet their security and compliance requirements in full.

If you would like to know more about these offerings, please contact one of our UK customer service representatives to arrange a demonstration of their capabilities.

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:54:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 997 M - -
Net income 2021 -171 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 104 M 3 104 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,84 $
Average target price 20,89 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Tolga Tarhan Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, EVP, Chief Legal & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-22.14%3 104
ACCENTURE PLC42.12%234 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.17%175 303
SNOWFLAKE INC.37.35%116 298
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.50%106 683
INFOSYS LIMITED41.76%101 603