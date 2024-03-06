Designation at launch demonstrates Rackspace’s AWS technical proficiency and proven customer success

SAN ANTONIO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud technology, AI solutions company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency in the categories of Consulting Services, Generative AI Applications, and Infrastructure and Data. This specialization recognizes Rackspace Technology as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.



Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency in the categories of Consulting Services, Generative AI Applications, and Infrastructure and Data differentiates Rackspace Technology as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting key use cases for knowledge management, semantic search, and content summarization and creation to accelerate data adoption. Rackspace Technology possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"Rackspace Technology is proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency at launch in the categories of Consulting Services, Generative AI Applications, and Infrastructure and Data,” said D K Sinha President, Public Cloud Rackspace Technology. “Earning the AWS Generative AI Competency is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation that empower businesses to achieve their goals in an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

In June 2023, Rackspace Technology launched Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™), a global practice dedicated to helping organizations accelerate the responsible and sustainable adoption of AI across all industries. FAIR offers three distinct service offerings designed to meet the needs of every industry and organizational requirement: Ideate, Incubate and Industrialize. FAIR Ideate and FAIR Incubate are available in AWS Marketplace.

About Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR)

FAIR is at the forefront of global AI innovation, paving the way for businesses to accelerate the adoption of Responsible AI solutions. Our extensive suite of over 500 specialized use cases spans many sectors, demonstrating our commitment to tailor-made AI strategies. Deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), FAIR's AI solutions are empowering businesses worldwide. We're not just facilitating digital transformation; we're fostering the discovery of new possibilities, streamlining operations, and propelling rapid, tangible growth in value for our customers across all industries.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, AI technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com