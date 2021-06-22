Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology Announces Enhanced Full-lifecycle Cloud Native Development Capabilities to Help Customers Build Modern Applications

06/22/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN ANTONIO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today enhanced full-lifecycle Cloud Native Development (CND) Professional Services capabilities to the Rackspace Technology portfolio that help customers build modern applications.

The enhanced full-lifecycle CND capabilities help customers develop modern applications that take advantage of cloud native technologies and microservices architectures. From ideation and user experience design to development and deployment, Rackspace Technology works alongside our customers to re-engineer their legacy applications and build new modern applications that maximize the agility, reliability and cost-saving benefits of the cloud.

Rackspace Technology delivers unmatched CND capabilities by leveraging reusable patterns and defined best practices from two decades of expertise across various industries from healthcare and life sciences to transportation and logistics, that are driving cloud native adoption. In addition, with specialization in .NET to .NET Core, cloud native SaaS platforms and a proven framework for monolith to microservices decomposition, Rackspace Technology accelerates customers’ modern application adoption.

“Our engineering expertise in cloud native technologies, cloud platforms, modern architectures, tools, and programming languages, enables us to efficiently deliver the best outcomes for customers,” said Amir Kashani, VP, Cloud Native Development & IoT Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “We’re the ideal combination of strategic consulting and engineering excellence which allows us to deliver business outcomes and help our customers innovate.”

Rackspace Technology developed new paths to help customers on their journey to cloud native through services that range from assessment and advisory to enablement and modernization at scale. Ultimately, the outcome for customers is to have a selection of services based on their readiness to adopt, so they plan their modernization roadmap with confidence.

To learn more about Rackspace Technology CND click here.

Customer Use Case
Innovyze’s industry-leading software empowers thousands of water utilities around the world. Historically a desktop product business with on-premises software, Innovyze wanted to address the real-time operational needs of utilities by extending the capabilities of their offerings through a cloud-based platform. They were looking for an equally skilled partner to work hand-in-hand with their teams to help them hit aggressive timelines. The company turned to the cloud native development team at Rackspace Technology to help them deliver their new SaaS solution, Info360.com.

“Working with Rackspace Technology helped our team achieve our goals on an immense project on a tight timeline. Our utility customers vary widely in size and infrastructure, and Rackspace Technology has helped us deliver a highly sophisticated platform where we can seamlessly onboard new customers and lower the barrier to entry for new municipalities,” said Rick Gruenhagen, CTO of Innovyze. “Our customers can use real-time data to improve the accuracy of their models, which is a huge accomplishment in the water industry. The cloud-based approach reduces operational overhead for clients and gives Innovyze the freedom to continue innovating and leading the industry.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
11:05aRackspace Technology Announces Enhanced Full-lifecycle Cloud Native Developme..
GL
06/21RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY  : spearheads digital transformation for BFC Group Holdings..
AQ
06/17RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES WEBIN : Putting the Customer at the Center of Dig..
GL
06/15RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY  : Activates Data for Modern Enterprises with its Announcem..
AQ
06/11RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY  : Five steps to data modernization success
PU
06/09AMAZON COM  : Web Services Launches AWS Proton Cloud Applications Service
MT
06/08MDC Leverages Rackspace Technology to Reduce Operational Inefficiencies
GL
06/08RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY  : Compliance alone isn't enough to protect your business
PU
06/03Rackspace, Pure Storage Deploy Google Anthos Platform to Boost Storage as a S..
MT
06/03Rackspace Technology and Pure Storage Amplify the Performance of STaaS with G..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 -123 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 079 M 4 079 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 26,28 $
Last Close Price 19,64 $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Tolga Tarhan Chief Technology Officer
Subroto Mukerji Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.3.04%4 079
ACCENTURE PLC9.32%181 515
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.33%163 177
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.50%131 035
INFOSYS LIMITED19.47%85 850
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.48%83 602