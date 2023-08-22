Ongoing collaboration between Rackspace and Google Cloud reinforces partner strategy

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, today announced a new professional service migration offer, Rackspace Technology Drives Accelerated Cloud Migration to Google Cloud. The joint offer delivers a direct engagement with experts from Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud, aiming to provide an innovative and efficient solution for businesses to seamlessly migrate their virtual machines to Google Cloud, creating an unparalleled migration experience in the industry.



This unique team approach to fast and successful VM Migrations is designed and constructed by leveraging Google Cloud landing zones, a foundational blueprint for Google Cloud adoption that lays a framework for configuration to help organizations utilize Google Cloud services for business needs. With Rackspace and Google Cloud's combined technology expertise and cloud modernization experience, there are more significant benefits than traditional migration engagements. Leveraging the best tools and processes from both organizations, the seamless migration experience provided by this joint engagement sets customers up for success post-migration.

"This new offering from Rackspace Technology can help customers significantly simplify and accelerate their cloud migrations," said Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. "We're pleased to partner closely with Rackspace Technology to help customers benefit from Google Cloud's powerful and trusted infrastructure." Rackspace Technology Drives Accelerated Cloud Migration to Google Cloud includes three steps: Discovery, Planning and Landing Zone, and Migration of VMs to the target Google Cloud environment. The services are currently available and can be accessed immediately by clicking here.

"Organizations can jumpstart their Google Cloud journey with VM migrations, delivered by migration engineers from both Rackspace and Google Cloud," said D K Sinha, President of Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology. "The VM migration services will provide technical expertise and guidance on migration discovery, planning, and execution, leveraging automated tools and the application team's insights to help with a successful migration. Whether you are migrating VMs from on-premises or other clouds, Rackspace and Google Cloud will support you agilely during the migration discovery, planning, and execution."

Rackspace's longstanding partnership with Google Cloud and the recent recognition as a Leader in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Managed Services 2023 report further solidifies the credibility and excellence of Rackspace's cloud solutions. ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com