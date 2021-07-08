Rackspace Technology Announces Solve Conference 2021: Real Technology Solutions, Today

SAN ANTONIO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it will hold the Solve Conference 2021: Real Technology Solutions, today. on August 3-4, 2021.



The main speaker sessions for the Solve Conference will take place on August 4th, and August 3rd is a technical pre-conference, aimed at improving technical skills of employees. Join the pre-conference day for free certification courses and a hack the box experience targeted at improving cybersecurity skills.

The Solve Conference 2021 will focus on providing information on how to use technology right now to make a difference in a business. The agenda and speakers will provide information on identifying common problems, how to solve them, insights for the path forward and breaking down challenges that can be solved with technology.

“Technology is changing rapidly, and businesses often struggle to keep up. Many technology conferences spend time and effort focused on the future of technology, and while that is interesting, it does nothing to support businesses that need to use technology to make a difference, right now,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. “​That's why the theme for the Solve Conference 2021 is:​ Real Technology Solutions, Today. because the Solve Conference will focus on helping you quickly identify the root of common challenges in your business operations, and how to solve them with technology.”

Featured Speakers

Bernard Marr: Marr is a globally renowned thought leader, author, influencer and a Forbes columnist. He is widely regarded as an influencer on strategy, business performance and digital transformation. Marr will be speaking about the nine important technology trends that will shape our future.

Guy Kawasaki: Kawasaki is the chief evangelist at Canva. He was the chief evangelist at Apple and a trustee of the Wikimedia Foundation. He has also authored several books. Kawasaki will be speaking on the art of innovation: creating innovative products and services using tactical and practical techniques.

Pre-Conference Agenda:

August 3, 2021

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT – Rackspace University: Flexible Thinking

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT – Rackspace University: Lean Six Sigma

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT – Innovation of Coffee with Andrea Allen

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT – Lunch Hackers with Tiffani Fasion

Conference Agenda:

August 4, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT – Welcome and Keynote with Bernard Marr

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT – Break out sessions 1 and 2: Participants choose between topics on Tech, CxO and Business

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT – Fireside Chat “Future of Work”

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT – Keynote – Guy Kawasaki “The Art of Innovation”

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT – Break out session 3: Participants choose between topics on Tech, CxO and Business

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT – Fireside Chat – Arlan Hamilton – “Investing in Tech”

Completed registration will provide live access for both days.

Click here to register for the Solve Conference 2021: Real Technology Solutions, today.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com