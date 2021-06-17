Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology Announces Webinar: Putting the Customer at the Center of Digital Transformation

06/17/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN ANTONIO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold a Solve Strategy Series webinar: Putting the Customer at the Center of Digital Transformation on June 29 at 10:00 am CT.

The upcoming webinar will provide participants the information to make changes to the way their organization needs to operate to remain relevant and competitive while emerging technologies are shifting customer experiences (CX), expectations and behaviors.

During the webinar, Jaimy Szymanski, industry analyst and Founding Partner at Kaleido Insights, will shed light on empowering digital leaders to confidently put customers at the core of innovation.

Syzmanski’s Presentation will Cover

  • The principles of digital transformation, levels of maturity and the areas that require alignment within an organization
  • Drivers, catalysts, roadblocks and challenges that change agents will encounter
  • How to grow in digital transformation maturity, specifically examining impacts to CX that include: co-innovation, content strategy, customer engagement processes, journey mapping, persona development, customer research, experience automation and real-time relevancy
  • How to overhaul the approach to CX design with data-driven personalization

Panel Discussion Following Szymanski’s Presentation
A panel discussion following Szymanski’s presentation will dive deeper into ideas relating to agility and modernization through the lens of CX. This month's panel includes:

  • Moderator: Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist, Rackspace Technology
  • Adrianna Bustamante, Senior Director, Global Alliances & Partnerships, Rackspace Technology
  • Faiz Parkar, Global Messaging Director, Dell Technologies

To register for the Solve Strategy Series webinar Putting the Customer at the Center of Digital Transformation click here

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
11:05aRACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES WEBIN : Putting the Customer at the Center of Dig..
GL
06/15RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY  : Activates Data for Modern Enterprises with its Announcem..
AQ
06/11RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY  : Five steps to data modernization success
PU
06/09AMAZON COM  : Web Services Launches AWS Proton Cloud Applications Service
MT
06/08MDC Leverages Rackspace Technology to Reduce Operational Inefficiencies
GL
06/08RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY  : Compliance alone isn't enough to protect your business
PU
06/03Rackspace, Pure Storage Deploy Google Anthos Platform to Boost Storage as a S..
MT
06/03Rackspace Technology and Pure Storage Amplify the Performance of STaaS with G..
GL
06/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/01New Global Rackspace Technology Survey Underscores Business Benefits of Moder..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 -123 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 200 M 4 200 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 26,28 $
Last Close Price 20,22 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Tolga Tarhan Chief Technology Officer
Subroto Mukerji Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.6.09%4 200
ACCENTURE PLC8.70%180 486
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.38%165 215
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.44%132 089
INFOSYS LIMITED17.90%85 749
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.96%83 925