Rackspace Technology : Awarded Amazon QuickSight Service Delivery Designation for AWS

03/24/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rackspace Technology Awarded Amazon QuickSight Service Delivery Designation for AWS

SAN ANTONIO - March 24, 2022 - Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, hybrid architecture technology solutions company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner with 15 competencies and 2,700+ certifications, today announced the company has obtained its 13th service delivery designation. The Amazon QuickSight service validation is part of the Rackspace Technology Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning practice and adds to the dozen other designations already attained. Qualification for the program requires passing service-specific verification of customer references and a technical review on behalf of AWS, affording customers confidence that they are working with AWS Partners who can offer the most up-to-date and relevant cloud solutions.

The AWS Service Delivery Program showcases AWS Partner Network (APN) members who have proven expertise in delivering specific AWS services, allowing them to differentiate themselves in the marketplace and highlight areas of specialization to AWS customers. The partners obtain the certification by maximizing a customer's data by curating rich, interactive experiences in Amazon QuickSight to identify trends, outliers, and key business drivers.

Partners that have acquired the Amazon QuickSight service validation help AWS customers develop meaningful business insights to automatically scale tens to tens of thousands of users without any infrastructure to manage. Additionally, service validated Partners help customers to scale their business intelligence (BI) solutions to minimize cost and optimize performance.

"Amazon QuickSight service validated Partners can help securely connect data in VPCs and on-premises, set up federated authentication/SSO and AD integration, build interactive dashboards, and embed analytics into your applications with the QuickSight SDK and APIs," said Josh Prewitt, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Technology is thrilled to have obtained this designation that highlights our commitment to help data-driven businesses gain a competitive edge by leveraging cloud-native solutions to harness actionable insights".

Go here: for more information on Embedded Analytics with Amazon QuickSight.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
