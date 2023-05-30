Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:39:14 2023-05-30 am EDT
1.545 USD   +12.77%
11:06aRackspace Technology Awarded a New Cloud Cooperative Services Contract by Texas Department of Information Resources
GL
10:05aRackspace Technology : Awarded a New Cloud Cooperative Services Contract by Texas Department of Information Resources
PU
05/23Rackspace Technology Works with CCS Presentation Systems to Complete Complex Cloud Transition and Improve Security, Scalability, and Productivity for the Leading Audio-visual Integrator
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology Awarded a New Cloud Cooperative Services Contract by Texas Department of Information Resources

05/30/2023 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contract provides a streamlined procurement process and accelerates the delivery of services to the State of Texas

SAN ANTONIO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded a new Cloud Cooperative Services (DIR Contract #DIR-CPO-5186) contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Cooperative Contracts Program.

The contract provides the State of Texas the ability to purchase Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Miscellaneous as a Service (MaaS), Cloud Broker, and Related Services through a streamlined procurement process and accelerates the delivery of services for Rackspace Technology.

“Since Rackspace Technology has been evaluated, selected and awarded to do business with Texas government entities, public sector customers in Texas will have the ability to procure cloud services without having to go through a public bid process,” said Rick Rosenberg, Vice President, and GM of Rackspace Technology Government Solutions. “The accelerated process will allow customers to simply buy from Rackspace Government Solutions directly, in full statutory compliance while receiving the benefit of accelerated product and solution delivery.”

In 2020, Rackspace Technology was awarded a contract to provide multicloud solutions to support the state’s overall IT modernization effort. Rackspace Technology provided DIR with operational, technical and security solutions across DIR’s Data Center Services hybrid public clouds. Rackspace Technology also leveraged its strong relationships with DIR cloud service providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to expand DIR’s cloud strategy.

“DIR’s technology modernization efforts resulted in the delivery of services to the Texas government and further empowered the people of Texas with the responsive, efficient and cost-effective technology solutions,” added Rosenberg.

For more information on Rackspace Technology Government Solutions click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
11:06aRackspace Technology Awarded a New Cloud Cooperative Services Contract by Texas Departm..
GL
10:05aRackspace Technology : Awarded a New Cloud Cooperative Services Contract by Texas Departme..
PU
05/23Rackspace Technology Works with CCS Presentation Systems to Complete Complex Cloud Tran..
GL
05/23Rackspace Technology Works with CCS Presentation Systems to Complete Complex Cloud Tran..
AQ
05/22Rackspace Object Storage Built on DELL ECS Storage Systems Helps Organizations Securely..
GL
05/22Rackspace Object Storage Built on DELL ECS Storage Systems Helps Organizations Securely..
AQ
05/17New EMEA Research by Rackspace Technology Finds Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machin..
GL
05/17New EMEA Research by Rackspace Technology Finds Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machin..
AQ
05/15Rackspace Technology CEO Amar Maletira to Speak at 20th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium
GL
05/15Rackspace Technology CEO Amar Maletira to Speak at 20th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 948 M - -
Net income 2023 -812 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 299 M 299 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,37 $
Average target price 1,96 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amar Mandanna Maletira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naushaza Molu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dhiren R. Fonseca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-53.56%299
ACCENTURE PLC13.78%191 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.95%147 158
SIEMENS AG20.33%132 416
IBM-8.52%117 038
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.04%87 780
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer