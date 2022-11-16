Advanced search
Rackspace Technology Celebrates 11 Years of AWS re:Invent as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Platinum Sponsor

11/16/2022 | 11:06am EST
Onica by Rackspace Technology has exciting activities including GameDay, a fun, interactive in-booth experience, breakout sessions, theater presentations, and networking events

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it is celebrating 11 years of sponsoring re:Invent as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Platinum Sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2022. Onica by Rackspace Technology has exciting activities planned including GameDay, breakout sessions, a fun, interactive in-booth experience, theater presentations, and networking events at booth 244 at The Expo at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, from November 28 – December 1.

AWS GameDay: Unicorn HyperSales
Monday, November 28, 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. | Ballroom H | Mandalay Bay

GameDay is a collaborative learning exercise that tests skills in implementing AWS solutions to solve real-world problems in a gamified, risk-free environment. This is a completely hands-on opportunity for technical professionals to explore AWS services, architecture patterns, best practices, and group cooperation.

re:Invent booth | Ask the Experts
Monday, November 28 – Thursday, December 1 | Booth 244 | The Expo at The Venetian
Stop by the Onica by Rackspace Technology booth to check out some of Onica by Rackspace Technology key solutions built on AWS, chat with Onica by Rackspace Technology AWS experts and attend Onica by Rackspace Technology lightning presentations on key topics that include Data Modernization, AI/Machine Learning, Cloud Native Development, Migration, and Security. Book a time with Onica by Rackspace Technology AWS experts here.

“Knights of AI” Game
Monday, November 28 – Thursday, December 1 | Booth 244 | The Expo at The Venetian
This year, we’re getting A(I)dventurous in the Onica by Rackspace Technology booth with ‘Knights of AI’ a hands-on, interactive computer vision demonstration that was created by our data science and cloud-native teams and showcases how serverless and AI/ML technologies combine to create an A(I)dventurous experience.

Booth attendees who play Onica by Rackspace Technology’s “Knights of AI” game will see first-hand how key AWS services interact, including Amazon SageMaker, AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, Amazon S3, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon SNS, and Amazon Simple Email Service.

"Knights of AI participants will use a light sword to complete the gestures in 30 seconds", said Vikram Reddy Kosanam, Director, Data Analytics and AI/ML Services at Rackspace Technology. "As participants are performing live in front of a camera, our computer vision model will detect successful poses and create a cool GIF that they can share on social media. Top scorers will be featured on the leaderboard and are eligible to win prizes."

Register to Participate in “Knights of AI” here.

Breakout session: Ready, Set, Innovate: Building for the Future
Thursday, December 1, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. | Mandalay Bay | Room: Jasmine
Onica by Rackspace Technology customer, Innovyze, will take the stage to talk about all things innovation. Innovyze is an Autodesk company and a global leader in building innovative, industry-leading software for the water industry for over 25 years.

In this session, Innovyze CTO Rick Gruenhagen will discuss how the company transformed its desktop product to a purpose-built SaaS platform, Info360, which helps customers provide clean drinking water, treat wastewater, and enables cities and municipalities to monitor in real- time and manage their systems to identify challenges before they become crises.

Check out the Rackspace Technology blog and follow us on LinkedIn for re:Invent insights and highlights of the AWS announcements, keynotes, and launches coming out of re:Invent this year.

For conference info, event registration, and a complete list of featured customers click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 111 M - -
Net income 2022 -653 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 237 M 1 237 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,86 $
Average target price 5,63 $
Spread / Average Target -4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amar Mandanna Maletira President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, Chief Legal & People Officer, EVP
Dhiren R. Fonseca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-56.50%1 237
ACCENTURE PLC-30.31%184 393
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.85%150 690
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.99%130 502
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.42%105 084
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.56%82 634