Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:39 2022-08-31 am EDT
4.555 USD   -1.19%
10:05aRackspace Technology Cloud Services Enables Early Adoption of AWS Cloud Services for Precia to innovate and Spearhead Valuation Methodologies
AQ
08/29MEDIA ADVISORY : Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore
GL
08/29MEDIA ADVISORY : Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology Cloud Services Enables Early Adoption of AWS Cloud Services for Precia to innovate and Spearhead Valuation Methodologies

08/31/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced it has enabled early adoption of AWS cloud services for Precia, a regional provider of valuation solutions and financial portfolio management, by innovating and spearheading the adoption of the AWS cloud services.

Precia, a subsidiary of the Colombian Stock Exchange, provides regional valuation and management solutions for financial portfolios. Its goal is to develop and operate fair-value calculation methodologies for all instruments on the balance sheet of financial sector entities, including fixed-income securities, equities, derivatives, structured products, companies that aren’t listed on the stock exchange and other assets.

Precia began analyzing market options, and IT analyst reports in 2014 and chose AWS cloud services for its infrastructure and quick deployment capabilities. Rackspace Technology became an extension of Precia's technology team and offered continuous feedback, leading to quick and efficient results without any downtime via AWS Managed Services.

“By partnering with Rackspace Technology, Precia has achieved a leading position in its industry via the AWS platform,” said Jeff DeVerter, Rackspace Technology Chief Technology Evangelist. “Thanks to increased response times, speed has become a new product by itself, which has allowed Precia to be more agile when responding to customer needs.”

Precia has earned the distinction of being the first company in the Colombian financial market to migrate workloads to the cloud and secured its place as an organization that’s able to contribute to the stability of Columbia’s financial system.

"Rackspace Technology has proven to be the partner that truly has the knowledge and support to handle the biggest issues. They know how cloud technology works and have the partnerships and expertise to make it a reality,” said Juan Manuel Quintero, CEO of Precia. “By incorporating Rackspace Technology as its ally, Precia is more than looking for new infrastructure: it is looking for a way to do things differently. With better response times achieved, speed has become a new product, allowing them to be more agile in responding to clients' needs as part of the innovation process.”

Click here for the PRECIA case study.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact 
Casey Shilling
publicrelations@rackspace.com


All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
10:05aRackspace Technology Cloud Services Enables Early Adoption of AWS Cloud Services for Pr..
AQ
08/29MEDIA ADVISORY : Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore
GL
08/29MEDIA ADVISORY : Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore
AQ
08/23Rackspace Technology Launches Beyond Clouds Campaign Emphasizing Its Services Capabilit..
GL
08/23Rackspace Technology Launches Beyond Clouds Campaign Emphasizing Its Services Capabilit..
AQ
08/18Rackspace Technology has been named a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Micr..
GL
08/18Rackspace Technology has been named a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Micr..
GL
08/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seek -2-
DJ
08/16Rackspace Technology Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG
GL
08/16Rackspace Technology Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 104 M - -
Net income 2022 -184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 971 M 971 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,61 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, Chief Legal & People Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-65.78%971
ACCENTURE PLC-29.44%185 020
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.10%147 611
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.40%102 047
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.91%78 671
SNOWFLAKE INC.-45.46%58 763