    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
4.665 USD   -1.17%
Rackspace Technology Earns Five New Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security

11/21/2022 | 11:26am EST
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has earned five new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. The new Solution Partner designations are for Data & AI, Digital & Application Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security. 

Rackspace Technology achieved new Microsoft Solution Partner designations for its global delivery capabilities and integration of strategic solutions across the entire Microsoft suite, allowing it to help customers on their transformation cloud journey.

“We are thrilled with this achievement. The new partner designations from Microsoft help customers understand our capabilities in specific areas to drive their business outcomes,” said Garth Luke, Rackspace Technology Vice President, Public Cloud Sales & Alliances. “This reflects Rackspace Technology’s commitment to Microsoft by demonstrating our expertise on their technology and focus on delivering the best solutions to our customers.”

The Microsoft Cloud Partner Program opens the door to the entire ecosystem of resources, tools, and opportunities to support success on the Microsoft Cloud. Rackspace Technology gains a solid foundation to develop future-ready solutions, access to established sales channels to help reach more customers around the world, and access to best-in-class tools and resources designed to accelerate growth.

Six Solutions Partner Designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to areas where Microsoft sees the customer demand and its partners have the most significant opportunity to scale to meet customer needs.

The Solutions Partner designation demonstrates the organization’s technical capabilities, experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud and helps to differentiate it from customers.
Rackspace Technology has attained the following:
• Solutions Partner for Data & AI
• Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation
• Solutions Partner for Infrastructure
• Solutions Partner for Modern Work
• Solutions Partner for Security

“By attaining the Solutions Partner designation, Rackspace demonstrates a genuine commitment to meeting customer technology needs today and into the future,” said Dan Rippey, Program Director for the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. “Microsoft Solutions Partners have demonstrated performance, skilling, and customer success in solution areas aligned to the Microsoft Cloud. Rackspace Technology’s proficiency and expertise in Microsoft technology are instrumental in helping deliver innovative solutions to our mutual customers.”

Click here to learn more about the Rackspace Technology and Microsoft collaboration.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
