    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16:55 2023-02-09 am EST
3.055 USD   -2.71%
Rackspace Technology Helps Position Telecommunications Giant CDG for Broadband Market Changes and Growth with AWS
AQ
Rackspace Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, February 22, 2023
GL
Rackspace Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, February 22, 2023
AQ
Rackspace Technology Helps Position Telecommunications Giant CDG for Broadband Market Changes and Growth with AWS

02/09/2023 | 11:01am EST
CDG’s rapid six-month migration to AWS increases security and offers immediate scalability to meet the needs of large and rapidly expanding service providers

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked to position telecommunications market leader and innovator Communications Data Group (CDG) for broadband market changes and growth by migrating the company’s business support system (BSS) and operations support systems (OSS) platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud from legacy infrastructure.

CDG, based in Champaign, Illinois, was founded in 1970 to provide scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Among the ambitious goals on its to-do list to position its OSS/BSS solutions for market growth, CDG’s technology team recognized that it needed to move from legacy, on-premises systems to cloud technology. To accomplish this CDG looked to AWS as the solution, and the company turned to Onica by Rackspace Technology™ to help.

“As we began our digital transformation journey, we relied on the deep expertise of Rackspace Technology to guide our move to AWS. Our vision was for CDG’s business support system (BSS) and operations support systems (OSS) solutions to reach new classes of providers and bring more people online using AWS,” said Tony Stout, Chief Technology Officer at CDG. “We were motivated to access the advantages of AWS while focusing on our core strengths of designing and building enterprise software solutions. We also knew we would need outside experts to help us build the cloud platform we wanted to build and working with Rackspace was an easy choice.”

With AWS and access to trusted experts at Rackspace Technology, CDG developed a phased approach to identify specific areas AWS could help them scale. CDG continues transitioning to a suite of services to help it meet that goal, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, AWS Transit Gateway, Amazon Aurora Serverless, and Amazon Simple Storage Service. The infrastructure migration project gives CDG the ability to provide nearly limitless scalability and to serve providers of any size in North America on AWS through a single platform and common infrastructure.

“The biggest benefit to CDG was accelerating the migration. Having all five data and engineering practices in our delivery group made it seamless for CDG to work with us on all phases of the digital transformation,” said D K Sinah, President of Public Cloud for Rackspace Technology. “The partnership also helped make for a more comfortable transition inside CDG, where team members naturally came on board with a healthy dose of skepticism about moving away from legacy systems. We look forward to working with CDG on a long-term strategy to build modern applications and expand its platform.”

To read more about the Rackspace Technology and CDG partnership, go here: https://www.rackspace.com/case-studies/cdg

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Robert Watson, ir@rackspace.com
Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 112 M - -
Net income 2022 -651 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 663 M 663 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Amar Mandanna Maletira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bobby Molu Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.6.44%663
ACCENTURE PLC6.70%179 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.8.09%155 764
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.49%122 943
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.23%92 806
INFOSYS LIMITED5.46%79 194