RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RXT
Rackspace Technology Holds its First Virtual Solutions Summit

09/03/2020

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold its first-ever virtual Solutions Summit on September 10th from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT. IT professionals and industry experts will hear from leading companies sharing lessons learned. With the goal of developing solutions for their toughest technology challenges, attendees will dive into a full day of interactive content and virtual networking.

The global pandemic has wreaked havoc on businesses. Per PNAS, 43% of small businesses have temporarily closed and reduced their employment by 39% on average. Yet some companies defied the odds using the time to build their foundation for future growth.

With an unmatched set of partners and dedication to help their customers transform using cloud technologies to optimize and innovate their business, Rackspace Technology was one of those companies, able to quickly re-orient their business, transform their working environment, and continue to execute with 100% uptime — achieving record growth and a return to the public market.

Join Rackspace Technology and a set of elite companies and experts including Forrester Research, AWS, Microsoft, Google, VMware, and Salesforce for a virtual event discussing best practices and lessons learned in turning a difficult business environment into an opportunity.

“We are excited to bring a great group of IT professionals so we can envision our future and start solving together,” said Steve Mills, SVP & General Manager, Rackspace Technology Americas.

Throughout the day, attendees will experience:

  • New Insights on Technology Trends from Forrester Research: Following an introduction from Rackspace Technology Chief Solutions Officer, Matt Stoyka, attendees will hear from Brian Hopkins, Principal Architect, Forrester Research, on how the pandemic has affected business and how to innovate within these conditions to create a competitive advantage. Those attending live on September 10th will receive a complimentary copy of the new research launched at the event.
  • Keynote from Salesforce: Tiffani Bova, growth evangelist at Salesforce and author of the WSJ Best Seller Growth IQ, will share her insights on what it takes to stay relevant and build a bias for your existing customers so you can continue to grow together and make smarter business decisions now and in the new future.​ The first 300 attendees will receive a free copy of her book, Growth IQ: Get Smarter About the Choices that Will Make or Break Your Business.
  • Real-Life stories on Multicloud Innovation and Digital Customer Experience: Rackspace Technology Chief Technology Officer, Tolga Tarhan and six customers share their perspectives on automation and innovation in multicloud and how the pandemic has affected the Digital Customer Experience. The panelists include Brian Burke, CFO, Club Champion​; Betsy Keenan, VP, Office of the CIO, Fairview Health Services; Thomas Squeo, Chief Technology Officer, Intrado​; Nicola Morini Bianzino, Global CTO, Ernst & Young LLP​, Rajeev Khanna, CTO, Aon​ and Moudy Elbayadi, SVP & CTO, Shutterfly.
  • Deep-Dive Partner-Led Sessions and Labs: AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, VMware, Armor, Alert Logic, Salesforce and more will lead labs, demos and breakout sessions covering topics around Cloud Native Security, Big Data, AI/ML, DevOps, Application Management, Disaster Recovery and more.
  • Virtual Networking Lounge: Attendees, sponsors and speakers will be able to meet with hundreds of their peers and industry experts in the networking lounge.
  • Two Exhibit Halls: Attendees can meet 1:1 with Rackspace executives and our partners to learn more about the solutions we deliver together. Select sponsors will host trivia games and there are opportunities to win prizes!

The Summit will host 2,000 IT professionals globally with an audience spanning CEOs to technical professionals. The event will benefit both technical level professionals as well as executive-levels.

Fifteen of Rackspace’s key partners are sponsoring and participating with Rackspace to deliver valuable content and networking opportunities. They include:

  • Platinum Sponsors – AWS Marketplace, Google Cloud, Microsoft, VMware
  • Gold Sponsors – Salesforce, Dell Technologies, Armor, Pure Storage, Alert Logic
  • Silver Sponsors – Akamai, Cloudflare, Intel, NetApp, New Relic, Splunk

Register today at https://www.rackspace.com/solutions-summit

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com 

