  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44 2022-07-07 am EDT
7.040 USD   +1.15%
11:06aRackspace Technology Introduces a New Cloud DNS v2 API
GL
11:05aRackspace Technology Introduces a New Cloud DNS v2 API
AQ
07/05Rackspace Technology Recognized as a Leader in 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Report in Managed Hosting & Managed Services for the U.S. Public Sector
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology Introduces a New Cloud DNS v2 API

07/07/2022 | 11:06am EDT
Programming Interface is Faster, Easier, More Scalable and Accurate for Developers

SAN ANTONIO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today the launch of v2, a new Cloud DNS API that provides several enhancements to the Rackspace Technology Cloud DNS v1 API, which will continue to be available to developers. Rackspace Technology hosts website domains free of charge for its customers.

The Rackspace Technology Cloud DNS v2 API will allow developers to work faster, more easily, scale at a higher volume and catch errors when DNS records are created. Features of the new v2 DNS API include:

  • Improved Speed: The v2 API is designed to function in a fraction of a second instead of in minutes because almost all work is conducted synchronously, reporting the status immediately, as opposed to endpoints returning an asynchronous job.
  • Greater Scalability: A more efficient internal architecture allows users to scale to higher volume and achieve faster change-to-publish times.
  • Better Record Validation: Many common bugs and mistakes made in the creation of DNS records are avoided, making record validation more consistent through all Rackspace Technology external and internal APIs.

In addition, new features can be delivered to v2 faster than ever before through a code that is easier to understand.

“With the launch of v2, we are providing an easy-to-use API that makes that part of the service they provide as effortless, smooth and high quality as possible,” said Juan Riojas, Rackspace Technology Chief Information Officer. “To this end, the evolved version will help our customers manage their DNS in a more convenient and easier to manage set of processes.”

For more information visit: https://docs.rackspace.com/blog/dns-v2/

Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 206 M - -
Net income 2022 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 468 M 1 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,96 $
Average target price 11,83 $
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, Chief Legal & People Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-48.33%1 468
ACCENTURE PLC-33.44%174 545
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.78%150 947
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.83%90 760
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.98%79 145
SNOWFLAKE INC.-54.54%48 985