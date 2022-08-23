Rackspace Technology Launches Beyond Clouds Campaign Emphasizing Its Services Capabilities and Targeting C-Level Decision Makers

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced today the launch of Beyond Clouds, a new global marketing campaign to educate C-Level decision makers on the company’s process of modernizing applications, data and security solutions for better business outcomes.

“Rackspace Technology is not the same company it was ten years ago. The intent of Beyond Clouds is to tell the story of the services-led, end-to-end, multicloud solutions company we are today,” said Casey Shilling, Chief Marketing Officer at Rackspace Technology. “Thinking beyond clouds is about how next-generation digital business requires more than just a transition to the cloud. Companies need to build a foundation for the future with secure, integrated solutions for data, applications, and security. Working in the cloud is a continuous cycle, not a destination and we can partner with customers anywhere they are in their digital transformation and help them deliver the future.”

The Beyond Clouds campaign will launch with a focus on the Rackspace Technology advisory services and solutions including Rackspace Elastic Engineering and professional services. It will be promoted via the company’s digital platforms, its Solve Thought Leadership Program and through events and other key customer touchpoints.

“We help our customers succeed by continually working with them to advise on the best technology solutions; transform their infrastructure, data, applications and security; manage all of those areas and continually optimize our solutions so our customers can be better positioned for the future,” said Rodrigo Martineli, Vice President Business Development at Rackspace Technology. “We are a trusted partner for our customers every step of the way in their journey.

