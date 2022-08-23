Log in
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:43 2022-08-23 am EDT
5.245 USD   -0.85%
Rackspace Technology Launches Beyond Clouds Campaign Emphasizing Its Services Capabilities and Targeting C-Level Decision Makers
AQ
Rackspace Technology has been named a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Microsoft Ecosystems Partners US Report Azure MSP Quadrant
GL
Rackspace Technology has been named a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Microsoft Ecosystems Partners US Report Azure MSP Quadrant
GL
Rackspace Technology Launches Beyond Clouds Campaign Emphasizing Its Services Capabilities and Targeting C-Level Decision Makers

08/23/2022 | 11:01am EDT
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced today the launch of Beyond Clouds, a new global marketing campaign to educate C-Level decision makers on the company’s process of modernizing applications, data and security solutions for better business outcomes.

“Rackspace Technology is not the same company it was ten years ago. The intent of Beyond Clouds is to tell the story of the services-led, end-to-end, multicloud solutions company we are today,” said Casey Shilling, Chief Marketing Officer at Rackspace Technology. “Thinking beyond clouds is about how next-generation digital business requires more than just a transition to the cloud. Companies need to build a foundation for the future with secure, integrated solutions for data, applications, and security. Working in the cloud is a continuous cycle, not a destination and we can partner with customers anywhere they are in their digital transformation and help them deliver the future.”

The Beyond Clouds campaign will launch with a focus on the Rackspace Technology advisory services and solutions including Rackspace Elastic Engineering and professional services. It will be promoted via the company’s digital platforms, its Solve Thought Leadership Program and through events and other key customer touchpoints.

“We help our customers succeed by continually working with them to advise on the best technology solutions; transform their infrastructure, data, applications and security; manage all of those areas and continually optimize our solutions so our customers can be better positioned for the future,” said Rodrigo Martineli, Vice President Business Development at Rackspace Technology. “We are a trusted partner for our customers every step of the way in their journey.

Click here to explore more about Beyond Clouds.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41b69a2f-a3ec-4410-bcee-c1bb1a9f77db

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 104 M - -
Net income 2022 -184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 114 M 1 114 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,29 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, Chief Legal & People Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-60.73%1 114
ACCENTURE PLC-25.22%196 090
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.27%153 604
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.37%106 530
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.53%82 707
VMWARE, INC.1.87%49 752