  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
2.820 USD   +4.83%
09:50aRackspace Technology : Launches Modern Operations, A New Managed Service Offering for Public Cloud
PU
2022Barclays Lowers Price Target on Rackspace Technology to $2 From $4, Reiterates Underweight Rating
MT
2022Rackspace Technology, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology : Launches Modern Operations, A New Managed Service Offering for Public Cloud

01/16/2023 | 09:50am EST
Rackspace Technology Launches Modern Operations, A New Managed Service Offering for Public Cloud

Service offering will provide customers across AWS, Azure, and GCP a 24x7 Unified Support Model

SAN ANTONIO, TX - January 16, 2023 - Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)- a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Technology Modern Operations, a new managed service offering for public cloud. The new service offering will provide customers across, AWS, Azure, and GCP, a 24x7 unified support model for a broad range of services so customers can focus on core business activities and accelerate their journey through the cloud.

Regardless of a customer's cloud maturity, Modern Operations provides operational and system administration support with a managed offering designed to provide a broad range of support services for end-to-end lifecycle management of customers' cloud environments.

"The move to the cloud has created massive benefits for our customers and their business strategies as they have scaled and innovated at an ever-increasing pace. This innovation and transformation have come at a cost due to ever-increasing complexity in cloud environments," said Mike Lindbert, Rackspace Technology Product Senior Director. "Our Modern Operations will help our customers manage complex cloud environments and accelerate their journey to cloud while providing the freedom to innovate and transform to achieve core business objectives."

Benefits

24x7x365 managed support: Focus your internal resources on core business activities and accelerate your cloud journey with the peace of mind that comes with managed environment.

Cloud expertise: Gain the benefits of the public cloud without incurring the challenge and expense of self-managing it.

Cloud resiliency: Leverage cloud native and proprietary Rackspace Technology tooling to reduce manual intervention and increase resiliency.

Innovate with cloud services: Take advantage of the latest cloud features and capabilities to solve challenging business problems.

For additional information about Modern Operation by Rackspace Technology click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

publicrelations@rackspace.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Inc. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 14:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
