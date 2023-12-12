Official RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. press release

The enterprise-grade solution and SAP-certified pre-configuration based on Dell VxRail is a turnkey experience ready to power innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of SDDC (Software Defined Data Center) Enterprise and Business for SAP with VMware virtualized compute, storage, networking, and cloud management. The single-tenant VMware solutions power mission-critical SAP and SAP HANA (High-performance Analytic Appliance) environments with fully integrated hardware and software stack for private cloud. The enterprise-grade solution and SAP-certified pre-configuration based on Dell VxRail is a turnkey experience ready to power innovation.



The Rackspace SDDC Enterprise and SDDC Business offer numerous add-on services ranging from VMware vRealize® Suite, physical and virtual ops management, and Rackspace Data Protection to manage Disaster Recovery (DR) and VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension (HCX) interconnect services. In addition, SDDC Enterprise and Business for SAP utilizes either shared, dedicated, or virtual storage area network (VSAN) based human-computer interaction (HCI) storage designed to meet the stringent requirements put forward by SAP for the latest SAP HANA database, including the current generation S/4 HANA release.

“SAP customers on SDDC will benefit from high levels of performance delivered by an SAP-certified solution that runs on dedicated hardware and the latest VMware software-defined networking and storage technologies and Rackspace Private Cloud,” said Kevin Carroll, General Manager of Rackspace's ERP Business. “The SDDC for SAP infrastructure solution leverages deep expertise and partnership service authorization with SAP to deliver flexible SAP certified solutions to run highly critical customer Enterprise workloads.”

The SDDC infrastructure solution extends Rackspace Private Virtual Cloud (PVC) product and solution offerings and now provides certified options for SAP customers with this solution. Rackspace’s ERP Application Services and 20+ years of SAP expertise can extend the core capabilities and services of SDDC for SAP to help customers architect, migrate, and manage their SAP applications.

Designated SAP Service Authorized Partner: Offers customers consultants or systems integrators to provide strategic consulting, system design, solution integration and implementation of SAP solutions.

Combines Rackspace certified capabilities to deliver SAP application, hosting, and infrastructure services.

Leverages alliance partnerships with Dell and VMware to deliver the SDDC Enterprise and Business for SAP with VMware virtualized compute, storage, networking, and cloud management.

Delivery of a configured solution productized to meet SAP certification requirements.

Click here for more information on SDDC Enterprise and Business for SAP with VMware.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com