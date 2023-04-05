Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:18:54 2023-04-05 pm EDT
1.645 USD   -1.50%
12:06pRackspace Technology Leveraged a Combination of Public, Private, and Government Cloud Solutions for CNWL NHS Foundation Trust to Expand its Service Capabilities while Safeguarding Sensitive Data
GL
12:05pRackspace Technology Leveraged a Combination of Public, Private, and Government Cloud Solutions for CNWL NHS Foundation Trust to Expand its Service Capabilities while Safeguarding Sensitive Data
AQ
04/04Rackspace Technology Expands Strategic Partnership With Braze
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology Leveraged a Combination of Public, Private, and Government Cloud Solutions for CNWL NHS Foundation Trust to Expand its Service Capabilities while Safeguarding Sensitive Data

04/05/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The UK healthcare NHS trust modernized technological capabilities resulting in greater patient data security and a reduction in costs by 15% to 18%

SAN ANTONIO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the CNWL NHS Foundation Trust leveraged a combination of public, private, and government cloud solutions to address enormous pressure to meet the growing demand for its healthcare services and security for its mounting volume of patient data.

Founded in 2002, the Central and North West London (CNWL) NHS Foundation Trust provides healthcare in London, Milton Keynes, Surrey, and elsewhere. With a staff of over 8,500, it provides over 300 services in 150 locations and 40 partner locations.

Before the pandemic, CNWL partnered with Rackspace Technology to implement a long-term digital transformation project, migrating legacy systems to Rackspace Private cloud and then moving to a multicloud IT environment via Rackspace Government Cloud on Microsoft® Azure®. When COVID-19 hit, the healthcare organization put its transformation plans on hold. It pivoted to focusing on supporting remote work and new models of patient care with the help of its Rackspace Technology team.

“With Rackspace Private Cloud already providing the flexibility, speed, and resilience it needed to bring innovation to its services, CNWL also deployed a public cloud on Microsoft Azure to deliver some of its services,” said Owen Powell, Director of ICT, CNWL NHS Foundation Trust. “To help ensure optimized security for its vast stores of sensitive patient data, Rackspace Technology recommended Rackspace Government Cloud, a fully managed security platform-as-a-service.”

“Cloud services are increasingly crucial to how the NHS delivers its services throughout England,” said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud Business Unit for Rackspace Technology. “The commitment to the cloud has resulted in the creation of NHS’s Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE), designed to promote best practices and drive the adoption of cloud services throughout its organizations. And CNWL is helping to lead the way.”

Since expanding and optimizing its multicloud infrastructure, CNWL has gained the agility and speed it needs to innovate. Among its innovations is a digital auditing application allowing clinicians to collect data on their phones or computers instead of paper and pen. Another innovation is using QR codes on high-risk medications, allowing patients to watch videos instead of reading instructions.

“There’s always pressure on capacity and change in the NHS,” said Nigel Tazzyman, CNWL’s Deputy Director of ICT. “In our multicloud environment, we can react quickly to those changes. Previously, it would have taken weeks or months to deliver new technologies and infrastructure, and now we can often turn projects around in four to five days. And for the past three years, we’ve reduced our footprint, servers, and workloads by about 20%. And we’ve reduced costs between 15% and 18% just through optimization.”

Click here to read their full case study and here to watch a video about the Rackspace Technology CNWL technology modernization.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
12:06pRackspace Technology Leveraged a Combination of Public, Private, and Government Cloud S..
GL
12:05pRackspace Technology Leveraged a Combination of Public, Private, and Government Cloud S..
AQ
04/04Rackspace Technology Expands Strategic Partnership With Braze
MT
04/04Braze Expands Partnership with Rackspace Technology Through Multi-Year Agreement Suppor..
GL
04/04Rackspace Technology : Braze Expands Partnership with Rackspace Technology Through Multi-Y..
PU
04/03Rackspace Technology Works with Biomedical Software Company inPhronesis to Modernize Em..
GL
04/03Rackspace Technology Works with Biomedical Software Company inPhronesis to Modernize Em..
AQ
03/28Rackspace Technology Chief Technology Officer Srini Koushik Inducted into CIO Hall of F..
GL
03/28Rackspace Technology Chief Technology Officer Srini Koushik Inducted into CIO Hall of F..
AQ
03/27Rackspace Technology Assists Switchfly in Migrating to AWS, with No Downtime and 4x Imp..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 037 M - -
Net income 2023 -236 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,59x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 355 M 355 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,67 $
Average target price 3,95 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amar Mandanna Maletira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bobby Molu Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Dhiren R. Fonseca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-43.73%355
ACCENTURE PLC7.12%180 517
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.74%142 519
SIEMENS AG13.82%128 162
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.59%119 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.39%88 688
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer