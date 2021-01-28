January 28, 2021

Rackspace Technology Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality Fourth Year in a Row

SAN ANTONIO - January 29, 2021 - Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that for the fourth consecutive year, Rackspace Technology received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (HRC), noting the company as one of the 'Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.' HRC is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

For nearly 20 years, the HRC's Corporate Equality Index provides the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees. Its ratings criteria help advance best practices for LGBTQ workplace inclusion that should be expected of large employers.

'Rackspace Technology is honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We are dedicated to creating a workplace where Rackers can be their authentic selves and leverage their diverse perspectives to spark innovation,' said Chinten Parikh, Senior Director of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Rackspace Technology. 'This recognition celebrates our progress and challenges us to climb even higher.'

'From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to a long-overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,' said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. 'This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do-but the best business decision.'

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Rackspace Technology's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid-to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

Businesses across the country use the HRC's Corporate Equality Index as a guide to ensure their existing policies and benefits are inclusive of the LGBTQ workforce and their families.

The Human Rights Campaign list is one of many workplace accolades Rackspace Technology has received in recent years. The investment in the unique 'Racker' (employee) culture is represented through frequent industry recognition. Rackspace Technology has been named a best place to work by Great Place to Work Institute, Fortune, Forbes, Glassdoor, Military Times, and the Human Rights Foundation Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality and more.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.