  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27:39 2023-04-10 am EDT
1.795 USD   +1.41%
04/06Rackspace Technology Achieves Cloud Governance and Cloud Financial Management Distinctions in AWS Cloud Operations Competency
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology Named Winner of VMware 2023 Lifecycle Services Award for the Americas Region

04/10/2023 | 11:06am EDT
Award Recognizes Rackspace Technology's Outstanding Customer Experiences and Strengthening of Customer-Partner Relationships

SAN ANTONIO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)—a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has been awarded the VMware 2023 Lifecycle Services award for the Americas region as part of VMware's annual Partner Achievement Awards. VMware is recognizing Rackspace Technology for delivering outstanding customer experiences via an integrated lifecycle of services while driving integration across the lifecycle to improve deployment capabilities and create agile environments.

“An integrated lifecycle of services strengthens customer/partner relationships and improves customer satisfaction while driving digital transformation,” said Tara Fine, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization for VMware. “Rackspace is being recognized for creating ongoing customer value at every step—before, during, and after the sale.”

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners are recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud-centric architectures and transform their businesses.

"We are proud to receive this recognition from VMware and grateful for our partnership," said Adrianna Bustamante, VP of Alliances & Partnerships for PVC, Rackspace Technology. "Our partnership with VMware exemplifies our commitment to helping customers leverage next-gen technologies in combination with VMware solutions to lead the industry and transform their businesses."

To find out more about the 2023 Partner Achievement Awards click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 037 M - -
Net income 2023 -236 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,69x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 377 M 377 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,77 $
Average target price 3,95 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amar Mandanna Maletira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bobby Molu Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Dhiren R. Fonseca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-40.00%377
ACCENTURE PLC5.57%177 903
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.11%144 014
SIEMENS AG8.86%122 007
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.37%118 377
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.52%89 546
