  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22 2022-07-27 am EDT
6.190 USD   +3.00%
10:57aRackspace Technology Ranked as a Leader in Two ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem U.S. Reports
GL
07/20Rackspace Technology Taps Industry Veteran Dharmendra (D K) Sinha as President, Public Cloud Business Unit
GL
07/20Rackspace Technology Announces the Appointment of Dharmendra (D K)Sinha as President
CI
Rackspace Technology Ranked as a Leader in Two ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem U.S. Reports

07/27/2022 | 10:57am EDT
SAN ANTONIO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a leader in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Managed Services 2022 and the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Implementation and Integration Services 2022 due to the company’s product portfolio and competitive strategies.

The two new U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud research reports compare the cloud industry service providers’ strengths, challenges, and competitive differentiators and rank Rackspace Technology as a leader in both managed services and implementation and integration services.

The reports evaluate the capabilities of 100 providers across five areas. Rackspace Technology has been placed as a Leader in both U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud research reports based on the company’s comprehensive product and service offerings, a strong market presence and established competitive position. The product portfolios and competitive strategies of Leaders are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study. The Leaders also represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

“Google has been at the forefront of envisioning futuristic solutions and is capable enough to incorporate advanced, feature-rich platforms that drive the inclusion and infusion of emerging technologies,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. “Rackspace Technology can help companies accelerate their adoption of those technologies by building and managing applications so they can realize more value from GCP.”

Both Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem leader quadrants rank service providers that offer managed services on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). In addition, as part of their managed service solutions, providers in the leader quadrants focus on new capabilities, automation, digital engineering and building new partnerships.

To read the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Managed Services 2022 and the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Implementation and Integration Services 2022 click here.

ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. we can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 209 M - -
Net income 2022 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 089 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 267 M 1 267 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,01 $
Average target price 10,94 $
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, Chief Legal & People Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-55.38%1 267
ACCENTURE PLC-31.21%180 390
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.65%142 839
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.44%91 031
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.13%76 259
VMWARE, INC.-2.10%47 813