Rackspace Technology Taps Akamai's Application Security Solutions to Support Global Customers' Growing Cloud Security Needs

SAN ANTONIO - April 5, 2022 - Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, to offer global customers application security solutions tailored to their size.

Through the partnership, Rackspace and Akamai will help clients secure their cloud workloads using Akamai's Web Application and API Protector. This solution offers one-stop, zero-compromise security for websites, applications and APIs. It also provides a holistic set of powerful protections built for today's modern applications and APIs with intelligent automation and simplicity. Additional benefits include automatic API discovery and security, adaptive and more accurate detections, built-in bot mitigation and cloud topology/architecture.

"We are focused on bringing best-in-class cloud security solutions to our customers and are excited about expanding our relationship with Akamai to provide expert guidance on these growing attack vectors," said Gary Alterson, Vice President of Security Services at Rackspace Technology. "As businesses globally transform their networks and modernize their applications, securing websites, applications and APIs will be an increasingly mission-critical capability."

Applications and APIs represent a substantial attack threat for companies of all sizes. Gartner[1] reported that together they will represent the most frequent online attack vector in 2022. A recent report from Akamai notes researchers saw three times the number of such attacks in 2021 during the same time frame in 2020.

Rackspace Technology is offering managed services for Akamai's market-leading Web Application and API Protection through its Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security portfolio, which is available to customers globally and provides businesses with access to on-demand security experts to customize, optimize and manage their security postures. Rackspace Technology is an Akamai Partner and has deep knowledge and experience in cloud security and compliance and holds more than sixty Akamai certifications.

"Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud architectures that make them vulnerable to cyber-attacks," said PJ Joseph, Executive Vice President Sales and Services, Akamai. "These vulnerabilities include an increase in DDoS attacks and growing use and subsequent abuse of APIs. We are pleased to partner with Rackspace to create new bundles of Akamai's market leading security services to address the application security needs of both enterprises and small to medium businesses.

