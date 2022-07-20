Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-07-20 pm EDT
6.830 USD   +1.19%
07/18Rackspace Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
GL
07/15Barclays Downgrades Rackspace Technology to Underweight From Equalweight; Price Target is $5
MT
07/13Rackspace Technology and oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology : Taps Industry Veteran Dharmendra (D K) Sinha as President, Public Cloud Business Unit

07/20/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rackspace Technology Taps Industry Veteran Dharmendra (D K) Sinha as President, Public Cloud Business Unit

SAN ANTONIO, TX - July 20, 2022 - Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the appointment of the technology industry veteran Dharmendra (D K)Sinha as President, Public Cloud Business Unit effective immediately. D K's arrival comes after the company recently announced it was considering reorganizing Rackspace Technology across the public and private cloud markets to accelerate growth in both segments as it executes its strategy to be the leading pure-play multicloud solutions company.

Over the past 24 years, D K has been an impactful leader at Cognizant. While at Cognizant, D K was part of the leadership team that drove the acceleration and realization of market-leading growth to underpin Cognizant's annual revenue expansion from $25M to $16B, while simultaneously navigating significant business and technology disruptions. Most recently, D K served as Cognizant's President of North America, representing about 75% of the company's overall revenues. He worked across multiple strategic vertical industries.

"I'm thrilled to have D K on board at Rackspace Technology, as we accelerate our Public Cloud strategy," said Kevin Jones, CEO, Rackspace Technology. "With his proven track record and vast industry expertise, he is the perfect leader to help us capitalize on this amazing market opportunity. He will immediately make an impact on the business and our growth strategy."

During his long tenure at Cognizant, D K also served as Executive Vice President and President, Global Client Services. In that role, he built and led Cognizant's global go-to-market team encompassing key functions of sales, field marketing, partnerships and industry alliances and established a leading new logo sales team with consistent double-digit growth, expanding the client foundation for further growth. Prior to Cognizant, D K worked for Tata Consultancy Services and CMC Limited.

"Rackspace Technology is in a unique position to be the leading, pure-play mulitcloud cloud solutions company," said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud Business Unit, Rackspace Technology. "With this two-business unit structure across public and private cloud, as well as an added focus around apps, data, and security, we intend to become the premier strategic partners for our customers and partners across all market segments. I am also excited about further strengthening the company's cloud solution ecosystem."

D K was the founding President of the Cognizant US Foundation - a foundation with a specific focus on STEM education across North America. He has always been associated with many Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives during his professional career and he looks forward to bringing that passion to Rackspace Technology.

D K has an MBA degree from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra and a bachelor's degree in Science from Patna Science College in Patna, India

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. we can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 19:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
07/18Rackspace Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on Tuesday, August 9, 202..
GL
07/15Barclays Downgrades Rackspace Technology to Underweight From Equalweight; Price Target ..
MT
07/13Rackspace Technology and oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations
GL
07/13Rackspace Technology and Oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations
CI
07/13RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : and oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations
PU
07/07Rackspace Technology Introduces a New Cloud DNS v2 API
GL
07/07Rackspace Technology Introduces a New Cloud DNS v2 API
AQ
07/07Rackspace Technology Introduces a New Cloud DNS v2 API
CI
07/05Rackspace Technology Recognized as a Leader in 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen P..
GL
07/05Rackspace Technology Recognized as a Leader in 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen P..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 209 M - -
Net income 2022 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 089 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 423 M 1 423 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,75 $
Average target price 10,94 $
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Holly B. Windham Secretary, Chief Legal & People Officer, EVP
Dhiren R. Fonseca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-49.89%1 423
ACCENTURE PLC-32.45%177 139
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.76%140 820
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.30%91 466
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.38%77 920
VMWARE, INC.-1.50%48 104