  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Rackspace Technology : Wins Dell Technologies Global Alliances – Excellence in Expansion, EMEA Award 2021

10/05/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
LONDON, UK - October 5, 2021: Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), an end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has received the Dell Technologies Global Alliances - Excellence in Expansion, EMEA Award 2021.

Rackspace Technology has been recognised for its achievements in growing private cloud revenue in EMEA both through new offerings such as Rackspace Services on VMware Cloud™ and some landmark customer wins.

Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud launched in May this year as a fully managed VMware Cloud experience offering consumption-based usage, self-service management, and real-time provisioning. It leverages VMware Cloud Director on Dell EMC VxRail® and sets a new standard for managed VMware environments through unique capabilities including the ability to mix and match shared and dedicated tenancy seamlessly in a single environment.

Martin Blackburn, Managing Director, EMEA, at Rackspace Technology said, "Across EMEA, customers are today more than ever seeking an expert cloud solutions provider to guide them on their digital transformation journey. We're proud to be a strategic partner working with Dell Technologies to accelerate these journeys and drive innovation in private cloud environments.

"Being recognised for our expansion and growth in private cloud is testament to our dedication to continue to support customers with the multicloud technologies they require to accelerate their business goals."

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Inc. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 18:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 997 M - -
Net income 2021 -171 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 986 M 2 986 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,28 $
Average target price 20,89 $
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Tolga Tarhan Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, EVP, Chief Legal & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-25.08%2 986
ACCENTURE PLC22.31%202 237
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.31.81%187 511
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.85%129 169
INFOSYS LIMITED33.68%94 504
SNOWFLAKE INC.4.72%88 669