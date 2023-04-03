Rackspace Technology Works with Biomedical Software Company inPhronesis to Modernize Email Infrastructure and Optimize its Knowledge Management Portal

With Microsoft 365, inPhronesis, manages the data and intelligence that drives the management of pharmaceutical companies

SAN ANTONIO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced working with inPhronesis to modernize the company’s email infrastructure and optimize the knowledge management portal. The biomedical software expert manages the data and intelligence that drives the management of pharmaceutical companies with Microsoft 365.



inPhronesis was designed by Competitive Intelligence (CI) consultants to track large amounts of ever-changing data for competitive and Business Intelligence (BI) inside the Pharma and Biomedical industries. The company’s mission is to offer clients a streamlined interface with custom functionality for their business intelligence. The software development company was founded in 2019 in Orlando, Florida, to allow users to configure enterprise-level solutions that make their customers’ lives easier.

inPhronesis’ main product is a software called inVision, which delivers essential insights into the biomedical industry. The application is a hub of client information used by over 3,500 pharmaceutical and medical technology professionals to stay up to date on the industry. The system sends out multiple daily alerts reporting on different markets, classes of drugs, and advancements at various companies.

Rackspace Technology was tasked with helping the inPhronesis IT team map out a plan for integrating dozens of different applications and tools and account for managing mobile Windows iOS, and Android devices used by employees in the field.

“inPhronesis underwent a SOC 2 certification process. For a small business, ensuring compliance and improving data security can be complex, with many moving parts. For this reason, inPhronesis wanted the flexible service delivery model available through Rackspace Elastic Engineering,” said Eric Tapley, IT director at inPhronesis. “There are so many different pieces and so much to know. Because we had Rackspace Elastic Engineering, we knew that we could come up with any question on any part of it. We weren’t siloed into doing just one project.”

As a data platform trusted by eight top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, inPhronesis wanted to deploy Microsoft 365 and optimize security to address SOC 2 compliance requirements. “There's a ton of things to get done and rolling out Microsoft Intune for device management is a big chunk of that work. Having Rackspace Technology to help was invaluable,” said Tapley.

“One of the Rackspace team’s first tasks was helping the inPhronesis IT team map out a plan for integrating dozens of different applications and tools. This plan needed to account for managing mobile Windows, iOS and Android devices used by employees in the field. Microsoft Intune solved for the endpoint management challenges while Microsoft 365 helped to account for data security and audit capabilities.," said Josh Prewitt, President of Private Cloud for Rackspace Technology. "Throughout the audit process, inPhronesis resolved obstacles at a moment’s notice. When there was an issue with OneDrive synchronization or a question on settings for Outlook, inPhronesis brought it to their Rackspace Elastic Engineering team.”

After working closely with Rackspace Technology, inPhronesis deployed Microsoft 365, enabled endpoint management, and adjusted security settings in time for the SOC 2 audit. The company now has a certification showing it complies with five trust principles and is safeguarding proprietary data for clients. Today, inPhronesis is in an even better position to attract new clients and prove its dedication to loyal partners.

