Rackspace Technology Works with Century Engineering to Create Enhanced IoT Experience to Keep Waterways Clean

03/16/2021 | 11:05am EDT
SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked with multidisciplinary professional consulting firm Century Engineering, Inc. to extend and enhance an innovative stormwater management solution its team developed, named SmartSWM™. Rackspace supported Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and firmware components of the project and an IoT backend for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to realize a more resilient, reliable, and secure intelligent stormwater infrastructure solution.

Century Engineering utilized AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, to support its objectives of building a technological approach to stormwater management that improves water quality and quantity management. Century had a functional proof-of-concept but required more expertise to prepare its product for production-level use. The firm turned to Rackspace Technology to help refine the solution to provide automated, real-time remote stormwater monitoring and IoT connectivity to local weather forecasts.

“Driving real innovation in the environmental engineering sector was a top priority for this project. By integrating modern IoT and AWS capabilities, Century Engineering will be positioned to influence the industry at large and make a significant impact on the health of our environment,” said Amir Kashani, Vice President Cloud Native Development and IoT Solutions. “By leveraging IoT and cloud computing, Century Engineering will be able to use machine learning and AI to continually modernize their solution as new challenges and regulations emerge.”

Century Engineering created an intelligent stormwater management system that leverages an IoT device and AWS. Century Engineering is well established in the industry but hoped to stay ahead of the competition and turn the stormwater monitoring solution into a commercially viable product. To do so, the Rackspace team integrated functions from Century Engineering’s existing solution, built out the new automation capabilities and added a solar-charged controller. Finally, Rackspace made improvements to the existing hardware stack.

“Working with Rackspace Technology was critical to the success of this initiative. We had knowledge gaps around cloud architectures and AWS services in general, but the Rackspace Technology team’s knowledge and experience helped to get our solution off the ground,” said Bob Bathurst, PE, D.WRE, Principal at Century Engineering. “With the help of Rackspace Technology, we were able to rapidly create a market-ready solution that further establishes our leadership in the industry.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Century Engineering
Century Engineering is a multidisciplinary professional consulting firm that sets the standard for what it means to be a responsible partner to clients, stakeholders and employees. Century has been serving the mid-Atlantic region and beyond since 1953. For over 67 years, Century has been an industry leader in providing professional services. The firm’s success is a direct result of the quality of its staff, teamwork, and time-proven procedures. Through the SmartSWM™ technology, it strives to merge innovative technologies with traditional engineering to create more resilient, functional, responsive and intelligent public infrastructure.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
