Rackspace Technology and Collinson Transition Australia's Largest Bank to the Cloud to Improve Customer Experience

SAN ANTONIO and SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced its support for Collinson Group, a global leader in influencing customer behavior, in the cloud migration of its loyalty program for one of the largest Australian banks. The partnership enables Collinson to support better customer experience for the bank and creates new opportunities for customer cloud migrations in the future.



After receiving a request for a cloud-based customer loyalty program from the bank, Collinson partnered with Rackspace Technology, leveraging Rackspace Managed Public Cloud, Managed Security, and Professional Services to support the specific cloud and security needs of the highly regulated bank. The partnership enabled Collinson to deliver a robust loyalty platform in record time to better support the bank’s customers and improve revenue.

“The results for Collinson have been extraordinary,” said Ravisankar Sundararaj, Head of Software R&D/FS&R Loyalty, Collinson. “We were able to meet very tight deadlines from the bank, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support from all levels for this project.”

Rackspace Technology helped Collinson move the bank’s functions away from legacy data centers and instead migrate to Microsoft Azure to reduce complexity and expense. Collinson and Rackspace created a unified, cloud-based solution to enhance program management while meeting Australia’s banking industry requirements. The partnership gave Collinson confidence in the platform’s ongoing security and compliance with industry regulations.

“We’re proud to partner with Collinson as it transitions global institutions to the cloud,” said Tolga Tarhan, CTO, Rackspace Technology. “Since Collinson works with many customers in financial services, creating a repeatable solution centered around security, compliance, and speed was paramount. The company now has the tools and processes in place to support customers in the future.”

By migrating its applications to Azure, Collinson has created a unified platform where its products can interact with each other and perform better. As a result, the bank has a single point of interaction with Collinson, simplifying the platform’s overall management and ultimately improving card loyalty customer activities, such as redeeming points, across multiple channels.

The program was launched for the bank at the end of 2019.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Collinson

Collinson is a leader in travel experience, loyalty, and customer benefits across more than 170 countries. We are built around delivering better experiences for our clients’ customers. We enrich and provide confidence in the traveller journey with our world-renowned Priority Pass airport lounge and experiences programme, while also creating and managing our own airport spaces. We protect via tailored insurance and assistance offerings and deliver travel medical and security services, currently critical to the recovery of the travel sector. And at a time when meaningful engagement with customers is more important than ever, we drive real-time engagement and conversions, increasing the value of loyalty and rewards programmes.

