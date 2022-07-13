Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:50 2022-07-13 am EDT
6.530 USD   -2.39%
Rackspace Technology and oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations
GL
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : and oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations
PU
Rackspace Technology Introduces a New Cloud DNS v2 API
GL
Rackspace Technology : and oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations

07/13/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Rackspace Technology and oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations

Offering automates cloud-native application security from design to production

SAN ANTONIO, TX - July 13, 2022 - Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it will offer Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Security Services from oak9 to help businesses secure cloud-native application infrastructure for developers, security teams, and cloud operations across the software development lifecycle.

Oak9 allows organizations to integrate security into existing DevOps processes at repos and orchestrations platforms before they go live in the cloud environment. The Oak9's Security as Code Platform automatically finds, analyzes, and remediates security and compliance gaps in real-time as changes are detected in IaC and deployed cloud-native workloads.

"Customers continue to migrate away from host-based solutions to cloud abstracted workloads that are difficult for traditional security departments to audit," said Gary Alterson, Vice President of Security Services at Rackspace Technology. "In collaboration with oak9, Rackspace Technology solves for moving to IaC easier, helping get products to market faster. With this security solution, sprint goals are delivered on time, there are no more stack rollbacks, and it is usable by anyone, not just security experts."

Increasingly, developers are using IaC to rapidly provision vast cloud-native applications and architectures, but do not have the expertise to ensure their code is secure or compliant, or access to security teams that can review thousands of lines of code. With Infrastructure as Code Security Services Rackspace Technology and oak9 provide the following key benefits:

  • Design securely from the start: Access to a pre-built catalog of Security as Code blueprints - based on applicable frameworks like SOC2, HIPAA, PCI, ISO, NIST, and more - dynamically assessing every change in cloud infrastructure.
  • Integrate seamlessly in customer's CI/CD pipeline: Natively integrates IDEs, code repos, CI/CD, and chat ops tools to give developers immediate security feedback through code.
  • Continuous monitoring drift detection: Read-only access to customers' AWS and Azure cloud environments manages drift from intended app design and ensures app architecture remains secure by design.
  • Workflow notifications & alerting: Developers receive pull requests with suggested changes as they commit infrastructure as code and can decide to pass or fail the pipeline.

Rackspace Technology is cloud-agnostic and comfortable in engaging with customers at any stage of their cloud journey. Learn more about Infrastructure as Code Security Services view our Cloud Talk Live video here: Marrying Security to Your Infrastructure as Code

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology

publicrelations@rackspace.com

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 206 M - -
Net income 2022 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 411 M 1 411 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 98,6%
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,69 $
Average target price 11,83 $
Spread / Average Target 76,9%
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary, Chief Legal & People Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-50.33%1 411
ACCENTURE PLC-33.98%173 109
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.49%142 055
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.85%88 684
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.79%75 933
FORTINET, INC.-17.06%47 853