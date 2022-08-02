Log in
Rackspace Technology : becomes a Qualified Security Assessor Company with the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council in EMEA

08/02/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
London, UK, 3rd August, 2022 - Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ:RXT), the leader in end-to-end multicloud solutions, today announced it has achieved Qualified Security Assessor Company (QSAC) status for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) across EMEA (referred to as Europe and CEMEA by the PCI SSC).

The registration is part of the globally accepted PCI DSS, a set of 12 requirements and multiple sub-requirements designed to optimise the security of credit and debit card transactions to protect cardholders against misuse of their payment card information.

Obtaining QSAC status means that Rackspace Technology can now offer a number of services to merchants ensuring their payments and processing of card data is managed securely. Services include but are not limited to:

  • Annual Reports on Compliance (RoCs) to customers who stores, processes or transmits more than 6 million Visa and Mastercard payments per annum or more than 300,000 for service providers.
  • Scope review and any possible de-scoping options
  • Gap analysis
  • Self-Assessment Questionnaire assistance and guidance
  • Staff awareness workshops
  • Documentation review and provision of templates
  • Approved Scanner Vendor
  • Penetration testing and code reviews
  • Multi Factor Authentication solutions
  • File Integrity Monitoring solutions

Jeff Bennison, Director of Security Consulting, Professional Services EMEA at Rackspace Technology, said: "Obtaining the Qualified Security Assessor Company status for the Payment Card Industry is a rigorous assessment that we're very proud to have achieved.

"We can now support customers with any payment security needs as well as provide training and scope identification to enable them to understand the fuller picture of their business' requirements.

"With Rackspace Technology as a merchant's or service provider QSAC, customers throughout EMEA will benefit from our agility as moving at pace is paramount in the fight against nefarious attacks and security concerns."

For more information on Rackspace Technology's Professional Services click here and for Security click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is the leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. With capabilities to design, build, and operate its clients' cloud environments on all major technology platforms, regardless of technology stack or deployment model. It partners with its customers at every stage of their "journey to the cloud," enabling them to modernise applications, create new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 19:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
