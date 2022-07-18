Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
6.020 USD   +0.50%
07/15Barclays Downgrades Rackspace Technology to Underweight From Equalweight; Price Target is $5
MT
07/13Rackspace Technology and oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations
GL
07/13Rackspace Technology and Oak9 Secure Infrastructure as Code and Cloud Operations
CI
Summary 
Summary

Rackspace Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

07/18/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, President and Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (August 9, 2022) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

Via Zoom:
https://rackspace.zoom.us/j/95750453932?pwd=Q21HWis1T1k5UEQvemI2NlFEREp5UT09

Password: 112067

Via telephone (listen only mode):

+1 408 638 0968 (US Toll)
+1 646 558 8656 (US Toll)
+1 647 374 4685 (Canada)
+44 (0) 20 3695 0088 (United Kingdom Toll)
Webinar ID: 957 5045 3932

Additional International numbers are also available: https://rackspace.zoom.us/u/adk8d0mzAo

The conference call will also be webcast on the Company’s website at: ir.rackspace.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at ir.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer’s cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.

Contact: Natalie Silva, Rackspace Technology Public Relations, publicrelations@rackspace.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 211 M - -
Net income 2022 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 263 M 1 263 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,99 $
Average target price 10,94 $
Spread / Average Target 82,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Holly B. Windham Secretary, Chief Legal & People Officer, EVP
Dhiren R. Fonseca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-55.53%1 263
ACCENTURE PLC-34.50%171 749
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%137 432
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.16%89 452
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.23%75 239
FORTINET, INC.-16.22%48 335