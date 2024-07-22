SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— the leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Marino, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (August 8, 2024) at 5:00 PM EDT to discuss the Company’s financial results.



Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

International - Toll (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4653491

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zjyvhdh3/

