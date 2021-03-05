Log in
Rackspace Technology to Present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

03/05/2021 | 11:00am EST
SAN ANTONIO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm ET. Mr. Jones and Mr. Maletira will also be available for investor meetings.

The event will be webcast live which can be accessed via the conference website at this link.

Slide materials for the presentation will be made available the morning of the conference and posted to the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

IR Contact

Joe Crivelli
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
IR@rackspace.com

PR Contact

Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 026 M - -
Net income 2021 -56,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -82,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 201 M 4 201 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,00 $
Last Close Price 20,44 $
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amar Mandanna Maletira President & Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Tolga Tarhan Chief Technology Officer
Subroto Mukerji Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.7.24%4 201
ACCENTURE PLC-5.44%156 656
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.53%155 072
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.80%107 330
INFOSYS LIMITED5.94%77 604
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.97%73 182
