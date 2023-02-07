Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
3.110 USD   -6.33%
09:03aSaudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and Rackspace Technology Sign Memorandum of Understanding
GL
09:00aSaudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and Rackspace Technology Sign Memorandum of Understanding
AQ
02/01Rackspace Technology Adds Amazon Web Services to Government Solutions Platform
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and Rackspace Technology Sign Memorandum of Understanding

02/07/2023 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership will Accelerate Saudi Arabia’s Digital Transformation Journey and Help Achieve Vision 2030

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), a government agency with a mission to unlock the value of data as a national asset, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), to collaborate on strategic technology initiatives in support of Vision 2030; an ambitious blueprint for Saudi Arabia’s future.

SDAIA was established in 2019 with a vision to position the Kingdom as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies. It sets Saudi Arabia’s national data and AI strategy and oversees its execution through harmonized data policies, data analytics and insights capabilities, and continuous data and AI innovations.

“SDAIA’s aim is to establish the Kingdom as a global center that turns the best of data and artificial intelligence into reality” said Waleed Alghamdi, Assistant Director General for Digital Technologies at National Information Center – SDAIA. “It is therefore imperative to have a world-class technology partner who can not only serve as a trusted advisor but also provide practical support at all stages of digital transformation. We believe that Rackspace Technology, with its strong cloud heritage, deep expertise and extensive partner relationships is the right partner to support us in making Vision 2030 a reality.”

“We are honored to support SDAIA with this ambitious transformation project and contribute to achieving the strategic objectives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030” said Amar Maletira, CEO of Rackspace Technology. “It is truly inspiring to be part of this transformation and see a nation leverage the power of data and the cloud in realizing its vision.”

The MoU was signed by Waleed Alghamdi, Assistant Director General for Digital Technologies at National Information Center – SDAIA, and Amar Maletira, CEO of Rackspace Technology, at LEAP, Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia, on 6th February 2023.

About Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

SDAIA’s transformation strategy was approved in 2019. The strategy gives SDAIA a core mandate to drive and own the national data and AI agenda to help achieve Vision 2030’s goals and our Kingdom’s highest potential. To fulfil this mandate, SDAIA – and its sub-entities NDMO, NIC, and NCAI – will deliver on the promise to create a data-driven and AI-supported government and economy.

For more information, please visit: https://sdaia.gov.sa/?Lang=en&page=SectionHome#

About Vision 2030: Vision 2030 is a blueprint for Saudi Arabia, which expresses the country’s long-term goals and expectations, and reflects the country’s strengths and capabilities. The vision has three themes: a vibrant society; a thriving economy; and an ambitious nation. To learn more visit: https://www.vision2030.gov.sa/

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact:
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
09:03aSaudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and Rackspace Technology Sign Memorandum of Underst..
GL
09:00aSaudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and Rackspace Technology Sign Memorandum of Underst..
AQ
02/01Rackspace Technology Adds Amazon Web Services to Government Solutions Platform
MT
02/01Rackspace Technology Government Solutions Receives Authorization to Operate on AWS in F..
GL
02/01Rackspace Technology Government Solutions Receives Authorization to Operate on AWS in F..
CI
02/01Rackspace Technology : Government Solutions Receives Authorization to Operate on AWS in Fe..
PU
02/01Rackspace Technology Appoints Leading Technology Executive Anthony Roberts to Board of ..
GL
02/01Rackspace Technology Appoints Leading Technology Executive Anthony Roberts to Board of ..
AQ
02/01Rackspace Technology : Appoints Leading Technology Executive Anthony Roberts to Board of D..
PU
02/01Rackspace Technology, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 112 M - -
Net income 2022 -651 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 657 M 657 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,11 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amar Mandanna Maletira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bobby Molu Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Holly B. Windham Secretary & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.5.42%657
ACCENTURE PLC6.61%179 148
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.24%152 908
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.34%123 124
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.67%92 595
INFOSYS LIMITED4.09%78 100