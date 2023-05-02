SustainableIT.org Announces Rackspace Technology CTO Srini Koushik as Honoree of Inaugural Impact Awards for Technology Contributions to ESG Initiatives

Nonprofit Organization Showcases Early Movers in Advancing Global Sustainability Through Technology Leadership

SAN ANTONIO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced SustainableIT.org, the CIO-led nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing global sustainability through technology leadership, today announced Srini Koushik, EVP & CTO of Rackspace Technology had been presented with SustainableIT Impact Awards for Social Impact. These awards recognize technology leaders and their C-suite partners for their leadership and achievement in driving environmental, social, or governance (ESG) sustainability, representing the values and goals that are part of SustainableIT's mission.



The honorees represent a broad spectrum of companies, reflecting the program's goal of inspiring CIOs and CTOs to lead in addressing their businesses' ESG challenges and opportunities. Winners were chosen based on their goals and progress in advancing sustainability and their positive impact on their businesses.

"Sustainability is a journey," said Srini Koushik, EVP & CTO Rackspace Technology. "Modern enterprises must collaborate across their sectors and recognize that their success is intertwined with the planet's health and society."

Leaders of the SustainableIT.org nonprofit reflected on the broader importance of the awards. Board member Shannon Gath, CIO of Teradyne, said, "Our honorees serve as beacons for their industries, hopefully inspiring all technology leaders to step up and lead on sustainability. As IT leaders, we are uniquely positioned within our companies to put the power of technology behind ESG. As with other business imperatives, technology is an essential component."

The winners of this year's Impact Awards will be recognized at the SustainableIT Awards Gala on the evening of Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Scott Sanders, Rackspace Technology CIO, will accept the award on Koushik’s behalf. The Gala will be held in partnership with the Delphix Data Company Summit, an annual technology leadership conference dedicated to advancing solutions and best practices for using data to accelerate innovation while strengthening compliance, improving software quality, and reducing costs.

About SustainableIT.org

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com