    RXT   US7501021056

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:25:21 2023-05-02 am EDT
1.305 USD   -4.04%
11:06aSustainableIT.org Announces Rackspace Technology CTO Srini Koushik as Honoree of Inaugural Impact Awards for Technology Contributions to ESG Initiatives
GL
11:05aSustainableIT.org Announces Rackspace Technology CTO Srini Koushik as Honoree of Inaugural Impact Awards for Technology Contributions to ESG Initiatives
AQ
05/01Credit Suisse Trims Rackspace Technology's Price Target to $3.50 From $4.60, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SustainableIT.org Announces Rackspace Technology CTO Srini Koushik as Honoree of Inaugural Impact Awards for Technology Contributions to ESG Initiatives

05/02/2023 | 11:06am EDT
Nonprofit Organization Showcases Early Movers in Advancing Global Sustainability Through Technology Leadership

SAN ANTONIO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced SustainableIT.org, the CIO-led nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing global sustainability through technology leadership, today announced Srini Koushik, EVP & CTO of Rackspace Technology had been presented with SustainableIT Impact Awards for Social Impact. These awards recognize technology leaders and their C-suite partners for their leadership and achievement in driving environmental, social, or governance (ESG) sustainability, representing the values and goals that are part of SustainableIT's mission.

The honorees represent a broad spectrum of companies, reflecting the program's goal of inspiring CIOs and CTOs to lead in addressing their businesses' ESG challenges and opportunities. Winners were chosen based on their goals and progress in advancing sustainability and their positive impact on their businesses.

 "Sustainability is a journey," said Srini Koushik, EVP & CTO Rackspace Technology. "Modern enterprises must collaborate across their sectors and recognize that their success is intertwined with the planet's health and society." 

Leaders of the SustainableIT.org nonprofit reflected on the broader importance of the awards. Board member Shannon Gath, CIO of Teradyne, said, "Our honorees serve as beacons for their industries, hopefully inspiring all technology leaders to step up and lead on sustainability. As IT leaders, we are uniquely positioned within our companies to put the power of technology behind ESG. As with other business imperatives, technology is an essential component."

The winners of this year's Impact Awards will be recognized at the SustainableIT Awards Gala on the evening of Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Scott Sanders, Rackspace Technology CIO, will accept the award on Koushik’s behalf. The Gala will be held in partnership with the Delphix Data Company Summit, an annual technology leadership conference dedicated to advancing solutions and best practices for using data to accelerate innovation while strengthening compliance, improving software quality, and reducing costs.

About SustainableIT.org
SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


Analyst Recommendations on RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 037 M - -
Net income 2023 -236 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,30x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 297 M 297 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,36 $
Average target price 3,36 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amar Mandanna Maletira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bobby Molu Chief Financial Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Srini Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Mitchell Alan Garber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.-53.90%297
ACCENTURE PLC4.71%176 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.15%144 030
SIEMENS AG14.86%129 468
IBM-10.28%114 495
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.90%91 433
