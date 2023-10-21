RACL Geartech Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of automotive components meant for two-wheeled, three wheeled and four wheeled vehicles. The Company, through its manufacturing units, produces automotive components in the field of motorcycles and scooters, three and four-wheeler passenger and cargo vehicles, agricultural machinery, tractors, all-terrain vehicles (ATV), and light and heavy commercial vehicles. It also provides assemblies, industrial gear for electrical switch gears and circuit breakers, and winches and cranes. The Companyâs products include park lock wheel, ring gear, primary drive gear, transmission gear, engine timing gear, wheel axle assembly for electric vehicle (EV) application, ring gear and planet carrier assembly, drive train for EV application and drive shaft. The Company has two manufacturing units, which are located in Gajraula and Noida, Uttar Pradesh.