Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RADA   IL0010826506

RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

(RADA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56 2022-10-25 pm EDT
11.22 USD   +2.75%
04:02pLeonardo DRS Receives Key Regulatory Approval Associated with RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Merger
BU
02:33aRada Electronic Industries : Notice of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement, dated October 24, 2022
PU
10/24Rada Electronic Industries : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo DRS Receives Key Regulatory Approval Associated with RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Merger

10/25/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (“DRS”), a leading mid-tier defense technology provider, today announced that on October 24, 2022, DRS and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: RADA) (“RADA”) received regulatory approval from The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”), representing one of the more important regulatory approvals required as a condition to close the previously announced merger of the two companies.

With this key regulatory approval and the previously announced RADA shareholder approval, closing of the transaction is now expected to occur at the end of November or beginning of December, subject to remaining regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the merger, RADA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DRS, and DRS will trade on the NASDAQ and TASE under the symbol “DRS”.

About Leonardo DRS

DRS is a defense solutions provider, a leading technology innovator, and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, the intelligence community, and defense contractors worldwide. DRS is organized into Advanced Sensor and Computing and Integrated Mission Systems segments. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A. See the full range of capabilities at www.LeonardoDRS.com

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets which include active military protection (SHORAD, C-RAM), counter-UAS missions, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed merger of DRS and RADA and its impact, if completed, on the combined company’s business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond our control. Neither RADA nor DRS undertake any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
04:02pLeonardo DRS Receives Key Regulatory Approval Associated with RADA Electronic Industrie..
BU
02:33aRada Electronic Industries : Notice of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Sta..
PU
10/24Rada Electronic Industries : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - For..
PU
10/19Rada Electronic Industries : announces results of October 19 2022 EGM
PU
10/19RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Announces Results of Extraordinary Meeting
AQ
10/11Rada Electronic Industries : Receipt of 104H Tax Ruling
PU
10/10Leonardo DRS Awarded $579 Million Contract for Advanced Thermal Weapon Sights
BU
09/15Rada Electronic Industries : Notice of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Sta..
PU
09/12Rada Electronic Industries : Filing of Amendment No. 2 to Form S-4 by Leonardo DRS, Inc.
PU
08/30DRS Awarded Approximately $50 Million Contract to Provide Advanced Infrared Weapon Sigh..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 112 M - -
Net income 2022 5,39 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 102x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 543 M 543 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,92 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dov Sella Chief Executive Officer
Avi Israel Chief Financial Officer
Yossi Ben-Shalom Executive Chairman
Oleg Kiperman Chief Technology Officer
Yaniv Dorani Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.12.95%543
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION6.79%1 021
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-46.77%924
KMW INC.-40.95%671
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-15.53%617
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA-3.38%265