RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Filing of a Form S-4 by Leonardo DRS, Inc - Form 6-K
PU
05:17pRADA reports Filing of a Form S-4 by Leonardo DRS, Inc.
AQ
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : & Leonardo DRS to Participate in Upcoming Jeffries and Canaccord Investor Conferences
PU
RADA Electronic Industries : Filing of a Form S-4 by Leonardo DRS, Inc - Form 6-K

08/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Filing of a Form S-4 by Leonardo DRS, Inc.

On August 3, 2022, Leonardo DRS, Inc. ("DRS") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4, which includes the preliminary proxy statement for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. ("RADA"), relating to the approval of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated June 21, 2022, by and among DRS, RADA and Blackstart Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel and a wholly owned subsidiary of DRS ("Merger Sub"). For more information, see DRS's registration statement on Form S-4, Registration No. 333-266494. A record date for the Meeting has not been set and the proxy statement included in the Form S-4 is still in draft form and subject to review by the SEC.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This report is provided in respect of the proposed merger of Merger Sub with and into RADA, with RADA surviving the merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of DRS. The proposed transaction will be submitted to the shareholders of RADA for their consideration. As noted above, on August 3, 2022, DRS filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that includes a preliminary prospectus with respect to DRS's common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction and a preliminary proxy statement of RADA in connection with the proposed transaction. The information in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus is not complete and may be changed. DRS may not sell the common stock referenced in the proxy statement/prospectus until the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC becomes effective. The proxy statement/prospectus will be provided to the RADA's shareholders. DRS and RADA also plan to file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This report is not a substitute for any prospectus, proxy statement or any other document that DRS or RADA may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Investors and shareholders of RADA are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and any other relevant documents that will be filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding this transaction, free of charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). In addition, investors and security holders will be able to obtain a free copy of the documents DRS files with the SEC by going to DRS's website at www.leonardodrs.com, and of the documents RADA files with the SEC by going to RADA's website at www.RADA.com. The website addresses of RADA and DRS are provided as inactive textual references only. None of the information contained on, or that may be accessed through RADA's or DRS's websites or any other website identified herein is part of, or incorporated into, this report.

This report does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale, issuance or transfer would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.


Disclaimer

Rada Electronic Industries Limited published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:39:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
