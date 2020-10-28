Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.    RADA   IL0010826506

RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

(RADA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RADA Electronic Industries : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Release & Conference Call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

RADA's investor conference call to start at 10am ET

NETANYA, Israel, October 28, 2020 - RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 10:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1-888-723-3164 at 10:00 am Eastern Time

Israel: 03-918-0644 at 5:00 pm Israel Time

International: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast of the conference call will be available. Please register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the call at RADA's website: https://www.rada.com/investors following which, a link to the live webcast will be sent to you.

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website 48 hours after the call.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact:

Avi Israel, CFO

Tel: +972-765-386-200

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com

Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: 1 646 688 3559

rada@gkir.com

Disclaimer

Rada Electronic Industries Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:04:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
09/30RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : First Half of 2020 Financial Statements
PU
09/17RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Announces $10 Million in New Orders since mid-July ..
PU
08/18RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Reports Record Q2/2020 Results and Increases 2020 R..
PU
07/07RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : rs in the Heart of “Interim C-sUAS Capability..
PU
06/10RADA Announces $25 Million in New Orders During April and May 2020
GL
05/19RADA Electronic Industries Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/14RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release & Conf..
PU
05/04RADA Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release & Conference Call on Tuesda..
GL
04/13RADA Announces $10 Million in New Orders During March 2020
GL
04/07RADA Electronic Industries Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71,9 M - -
Net income 2020 3,20 M - -
Net cash 2020 26,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 86,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 272 M 272 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 6,25 $
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dov Sella Chief Executive Officer
Yossi Ben-Shalom Executive Chairman
Yaniv Dorani Chief Operating Officer
Avi Israel Chief Financial Officer
Oleg Kiperman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.16.76%272
ADDSINO CO., LTD.111.94%5 186
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-8.57%4 306
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 255
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.46.75%1 959
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION3.97%1 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group