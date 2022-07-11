Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RADA   IL0010826506

RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

(RADA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
9.090 USD   -2.78%
09:04aRADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Update to the Proxy Statement For The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On July 14, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
06:01aLeonardo DRS presentation - July 2022
AQ
07/08RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Immediate Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RADA Electronic Industries : Update to the Proxy Statement For The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On July 14, 2022 - Form 6-K

07/11/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Update to the Proxy Statement For The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On July 14, 2022

Netanya, Israel, July11, 2022 - RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA & TASE: RADA) updated today its Proxy Statement.

In connection with annual general meeting of shareholders of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. to be held on 10:00 a.m. (Israel time) on Thursday, July 14, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company is clarifying the following information relating to its stock option plans:

The number of options available for grant if the option grants subject to shareholder vote at the Meeting are approved, will be 152,992.
The number of granted but unexercised options to be outstanding if the option grants subject to shareholder approval at the Meeting are approved will be 5,347,694.

The exercise price for all of the option grants subject to shareholder approval at the Meeting will be increased to US$9.80 from US$9.503.

About RADA
RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets which include active military protection (SHORAD, C-RAM), counter-UAS missions, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.
Company Contact:

Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-76-538 6200
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com
Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: 1 212 378 8040
rada@gkir.com




Disclaimer

Rada Electronic Industries Limited published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
09:04aRADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Update to the Proxy Statement For The Annual General Meeting ..
PU
06:01aLeonardo DRS presentation - July 2022
AQ
07/08RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Immediate Report
PU
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Leading Wednesday Markets Rebound
MT
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Turning Higher Again on Wednesday
MT
07/06Wall Street Wavers Pre-Bell Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
07/06Top Premarket Decliners
MT
07/06Rada Electronic Shares Tumble Premarket on Revenue Miss
DJ
07/06Rada Electronic Industries Issues Q2 Revenue Outlook as US Orders Slow; Withdraws FY202..
MT
07/06RADA Provides Financial Update
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 139 M - -
Net income 2022 23,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 465 M 465 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,35 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dov Sella Chief Executive Officer
Avi Israel Chief Financial Officer
Yossi Ben-Shalom Executive Chairman
Oleg Kiperman Chief Technology Officer
Yaniv Dorani Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.-0.74%465
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-18.64%2 001
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-42.58%1 080
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-11.28%922
KMW INC.-34.02%836
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-3.27%749