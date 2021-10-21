Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RADA   IL0010826506

RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

(RADA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RADA Electronic Industries : investor conference call to start at 9am ET / 3pm Israel - Form 6-K

10/21/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RADA's investor conference call to start at 9am ET / 3pm Israel
NETANYA, Israel, October 21, 2021 -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA & TASE: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
The Company will host a conference call later that same day, starting at 9:00 am ET.
Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:
US:
1-888-723-3164
at 9:00 am Eastern Time
Israel:
03-918-0610
at 3:00 pm Israel Time
International:
+972-3-918-0610
A live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the RADA website at https://www.rada.com/corp/corporate-ir.html

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website at http://www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.
About RADA
RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.
Company Contact:
Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-76-538-6200
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com
Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: 1 212 378 8040
rada@gkir.com

Disclaimer

Rada Electronic Industries Limited published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
06:54aRADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : investor conference call to start at 9am ET / 3pm Israel - Fo..
PU
06:01aRADA : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Release & Conference Call on Wednesday, Novemb..
PR
10/07RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Secures $24 Million in New Business in Q3
MT
10/07RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Reports $24 Million in New Business in Q3 of 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
08/20RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Files for Up to $150 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
08/16RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : and ADTL Sign MOU to Establish JV in India (Form 6-K)
PU
08/16RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Announces Departure of Mr. Haim Regev as a Director (Form 6-K..
PU
08/16RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Alpha Design Technologies to Form Joint Venture in India
MT
08/16RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Announces Departure of Mr. Haim Regev as a Director
GL
08/16RADA and ADTL Sign MOU to Establish JV in India
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 M - -
Net income 2021 21,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 86,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 518 M 518 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,52 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dov Sella Chief Executive Officer
Avi Israel Chief Financial Officer
Yossi Ben-Shalom Executive Chairman
Oleg Kiperman Chief Technology Officer
Yaniv Dorani Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.7.90%518
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-18.64%4 312
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-42.33%3 983
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED26.49%3 557
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.25.08%2 515
KMW INC.-51.43%1 328