RADA Reports Record Q2/2021 Results

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA, TASE: RADA) announced today its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.
Highlights of the second quarter of 2021
Quarterly revenues up 61% year-over-year and a 12% increase from the previous quarter to $28.3 million
Gross margin improved to 40% compared with 36% in the year-ago quarter
A $6.0 million deferred tax asset was recorded in Q2 in view of RADA’s continued profitability.
Net income of $10.4 million compared with $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter
Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million, margin improved to 22% compared with 10% in the year-ago quarter and 19% in the previous quarter
Quarter-end net cash position of $95.7 million
Management Comments
Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are happy with our ongoing financial performance and growth, and 2021 is proceeding according to our plans. In particular, the strong improvement in our EBITDA margin demonstrates the operating leverage in our business model. Given the current global shortage of components and the ongoing need to mitigate against any Covid-19 pandemic impact on our supply chains, we took the decision to strategically increase inventory levels to ensure availability of components for our ongoing production plans. We look forward to continued growth driven by the positive trends in our markets, especially in the USA.”
2021 Second Quarter Summary
Revenues totaled $28.3 million in the quarter compared with revenues of $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 61%.
Gross profit totaled $11.3 million in the quarter (40% of revenues), an increase of 81% compared to gross profit of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 (36% of revenues).
Operating income was $4.5 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Income tax – A $6.0 million deferred tax asset was recorded in the second quarter in view of RADA’s continued profitability.
Net income was $10.4 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to a net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was $6.3 million in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.
2021 First Half Summary
Revenues totaled $53.5 million in the first half of 2021 compared with revenues of $32.6 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of 64%.
Gross profit totaled $21.2 million in the first half (40% of revenues), an increase of 83% compared to gross profit of $11.6 million in the first half of 2020 (36% of revenues).
Operating income was $8.1 million in the first half of 2021 compared to operating income of $0.7 million in the first half of 2020.
Income tax – A deferred tax asset of $6 million was recorded in view of RADA’s continued profitability.
Net income in the first half was $14.2 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the first half of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was $11.1 million in the first half of 2021 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million in the first half of 2020.
As of June 30, 2021, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $95.7 million compared to $35.8 million as of year-end 2020.
Investor Conference Call
About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.
RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drones applications.
Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.
RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA U.S. dollars in thousands
Six months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
Audited
Income from operations before tax
$
8,177
$
877
$
4,405
$
707
$
5,640
Financial income (expenses), net
(122
)
(197
)
97
(73
)
(167
)
Depreciation
1,599
1,014
843
541
2,289
Employees non-cash option compensation
1,327
682
855
401
1,436
Other non-cash amortization
135
232
127
169
476
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,116
$
2,608
$
6,327
$
1,745
$
9,674
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
ASSETS
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Unaudited
Audited
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
95,655
$
36,289
Restricted cash
576
567
Trade receivables
20,161
14,095
Contract assets
157
756
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
1,273
1,637
Inventories
31,593
28,783
Total current assets
149,415
82,127
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Investment in subsidiary
3,000
-
Long-term receivables and other deposits
245
230
Property, plant and equipment, net
16,473
13,968
Deferred tax assets
6,038
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,947
10,581
Total long-term assets
37,703
24,779
Total assets
$
187,118
$
106,906
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short term loan
$
-
$
454
Trade payables
16,648
10,603
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
9,725
9,855
Advances from customers
4,360
2,323
Contract liabilities
172
232
Operating lease short-term liabilities
2,276
1,885
Total current liabilities
33,181
25,352
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay and other long-term liabilities
775
789
Operating lease long-term liabilities
9,651
8,732
Total long-term liabilities
10,426
9,521
RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital -
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 49,253,171 at June 30, 2021 and 43,724,446 at December 31, 2020 respectively
488
440
Additional paid-in capital
202,159
144,944
Accumulated deficit
(59,136
)
(73,351
)
Total equity
143,511
72,033
Total liabilities and equity
$
187,118
$
106,906
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
Six months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
Audited
Revenues
$
53,472
$
32,577
$
28,255
$
17,506
$
76,217
Cost of revenues
32,243
20,980
16,990
11,288
47,882
Gross profit
21,229
11,597
11,265
6,218
28,335
Operating expenses:
Research and development
4,993
4,239
2,555
2,186
8,846
Marketing and selling
2,956
2,385
1,530
1,225
5,017
General and administrative
5,225
4,293
2,678
2,173
8,972
Net loss from sale of fixed asset
-
-
-
-
27
Total operating expenses:
13,174
10,917
6,763
5,584
22,862
Operating income
8,055
680
4,502
634
5,473
Other financial income (expenses), net
122
197
(97
)
73
167
Income before taxes
8,177
877
4,405
707
5,640
Income tax
6,038
-
6,038
-
-
Net income
14,215
877
10,443
707
5,640
Basic net income per ordinary share
$
0.30
$
0.02
$
0.21
$
0.02
$
0.13
Diluted net income per Ordinary share
$
0.29
$
0.02
$
0.20
$
0.02
$
0.13
Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for computing basic net income per share
47,145,784
43,041,405
49,129,699
43,403,276
43,321,058
Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for computing diluted net income per share