RADA : to participate at the LD Micro 500 and the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Conferences

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) today announced that it will participate in two virtual investor conferences in September.

RADA reports it will present at the upcoming LD Micro 500 conference, taking place on September 1-4, 2020 and at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 14-16, 2020.

RADA's CEO, Mr. Dov Sella, will present at the LD Micro conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10am Eastern Time. The presentation at the H.C. Wainwright conference will place at 3:30pm Eastern Time on September 16, 2020. Please contact the conference organizers to register for the links to the live presentations.

In addition, RADA's CEO and RADA's CFO, Mr. Avi Israel will also be available for one on one virtual meetings via video call with investors throughout both conferences. To register for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers or the investor relations team at RADA.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Company Contact:

Avi Israel (CFO)

Tel: +972-9-892-1111

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com

IR Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft, Partner

Tel: +1-617-318-3096

rada@gkir.com

SOURCE RADA