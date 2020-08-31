Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.    RDF1   IL0010826506

RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

(RDF1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RADA : to participate at the LD Micro 500 and the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 09:57am EDT

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) today announced that it will participate in two virtual investor conferences in September.

RADA reports it will present at the upcoming LD Micro 500 conference, taking place on September 1-4, 2020 and at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 14-16, 2020.

RADA's CEO, Mr. Dov Sella, will present at the LD Micro conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10am Eastern Time. The presentation at the H.C. Wainwright conference will place at 3:30pm Eastern Time on September 16, 2020. Please contact the conference organizers to register for the links to the live presentations.

In addition, RADA's CEO and RADA's CFO, Mr. Avi Israel will also be available for one on one virtual meetings via video call with investors throughout both conferences. To register for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers or the investor relations team at RADA.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. 

Company Contact:
Avi Israel (CFO)
Tel: +972-9-892-1111
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com

IR Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft, Partner
Tel: +1-617-318-3096
rada@gkir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rada-to-participate-at-the-ld-micro-500-and-the-hc-wainwright-virtual-conferences-301121037.html

SOURCE RADA


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
08/18RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Reports Record Q2/2020 Results and Increases 2020 R..
PU
07/07RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : rs in the Heart of “Interim C-sUAS Capability..
PU
06/10RADA Announces $25 Million in New Orders During April and May 2020
GL
05/19RADA Electronic Industries Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/14RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release & Conf..
PU
05/04RADA Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release & Conference Call on Tuesda..
GL
04/13RADA Announces $10 Million in New Orders During March 2020
GL
04/07RADA Electronic Industries Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report
GL
03/06RADA Announces the First US Production at its US Facility
GL
01/10RADA Announces Closing of Public Offering of 4,819,052 Ordinary Shares Includ..
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group